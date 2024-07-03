Gen Z prefers traditional dating over apps, study reveals

Contrary to conventional wisdom, Generation Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) reportedly prefer face-to-face encounters for romance as opposed to online dating applications, as revealed by the latest trending reports. With only 26% of individuals between 18-29 years utilizing online dating apps, they stand in sharp contrast to the older generation of 30-49-year-olds, of which 61% use these services.

Recognized counselor Jeff Guenther cites reasons for this trend for such a high dissimilarity. He explains Gen Z’s dissatisfaction stems from the perception that dating apps focus more on revenue than user experience. Such systems are often designed to encourage addictive behavior, which can lead to negative impacts on users, including damaging their confidence and mental health.

Backing up Guenther’s assertions, over 95% of Gen Z Hinge users confess a fear of rejection, with more than half stating this fear obstructs their romantic pursuit. Such fears foster a move towards traditional dating by prioritizing meaningful conversations and genuine relationships over instant gratification.

However, this transition doesn’t come without its challenges.

Gen Z’s shift towards traditional dating

For Gen Z, who are more familiar with digital interactions, adapting to traditional face-to-face dating involves grappling with unfamiliar social nuances, interpreting more nuanced cues, and dealing with the natural awkwardness of initial encounters. The fear of rejection is also magnified compared to the relatively safe environment of online platforms.

Guenther, along with relationships and sexuality expert Courtney Boyer, suggests a four-step strategy. They recommend sharing romantic intentions within social circles and practicing traditional dating methods. They advocate for honest communication about emotional needs and proactive boundary setting in relationships. Embracing real-world experiences, such as community events or time in public spaces like movie theaters or pottery workshops, is also an essential part of their advice.

Such a proactive approach, according to Guenther and Boyer, can help Gen Z establish healthier romantic relationships and provide them with the necessary skills for future partnerships.