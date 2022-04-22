6 Mother’s Day Gifts That Mom Will Love

Your Mom’s exceptional taste can be a blessing and a curse. On one hand, Mom taught you to accept nothing less than the very best in life. On the other, it makes holiday gift-giving a nearly impossible task. Mother’s Day is right around the corner, but never fear! We’ve done some advance shopping for you. Here are some gifts that Mom will love. Herewith, our ultimate gift guide for you (and ourselves) to impress Moms with the most selective taste.

Wander + Ivy | Premium, Single-Serve Wine

Not every night calls for an entire bottle of wine. Wander + Ivy offers five varietals in convenient, 6.3oz single-serve glass bottles that allow Mom to enjoy her favorite wines without the guilt of being wasteful.

Made from organic grapes at award-winning vineyards around the world, Wander + Ivy premium wines are delivered directly to Mom’s door and come in an elegant packaging that is sure to please.

Glimmr | The 10-Minute Hair Mask

Instead of spending hundreds of dollars for a single salon hair treatment for Mom that will last a week, treat her to the superfood-infused Glimmr Hair Mask that she can enjoy again and again.

Formulated with clinically proven vitamins, minerals, proteins, and amino acids, the Glimmr Hair Mask revitalizes even the most damaged hair in just 10 minutes and effortlessly tames frizz, treats split ends, and moisturizes for a long-lasting shine.

Gleamin | Beautiful, Radiant Skin

Every Mom has a medicine cabinet filled with countless serums promising to provide solutions for a variety of skin conditions.

The Gleamin Vitamin C Clay Mask is an all-in-one mask that will allow Mom to shave minutes of her nightly skincare routine and save invaluable shelf space. In just 10 minutes, the powerful, natural turmeric and aloe vera face mask naturally fade dark spots. It reduces blemishes and effortlessly evens skin tone for all skin types.

Make it Mine | Photos Made Fun

Everyone has an iPhone filled with photos. But there’s nothing quite like a physical photo to bring back the fondest memories. As a result, physical photos provide the basis for many gifts that Mom will love.

The Make it Mine PopBox allows you to select eight of your favorite photos of you and Mom and place them onto two photo cubes that pop out of a personalized envelope with confetti for the perfect surprise.

Buyer Beware: Once you purchase a PopBox, Mom will no longer settle for a card that’s anything less.

Reign Lashes | Natural, Weightless Lashes

Even if she hasn’t mentioned it before, your Mom has most definitely been intrigued by the recent false lash trend. As a result, the weightless Reign Lashes are the perfect solution for Moms looking to get into the false lash game. They can do this without spending countless hours and dollars altering their lashes.

Likewise, your Mom can easily apply and remove Reign Lashes within seconds. They sit comfortably atop Mom’s natural lashes to compliment her current look.