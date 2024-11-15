GM recalls 462K pickups and SUVs for wheel lockup

General Motors is recalling nearly 462,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs with diesel engines. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickups from the 2020 through 2022 model years. It also includes the 2021 Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon, and Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban.

The reason for the recall is that the rear wheels can lock up, increasing the risk of a crash. Documents posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website state that a transmission control valve can wear out over time. In rare cases, it can fail and cause the rear wheels to lock up.

GM stated that dealers will install new transmission control software. The software will monitor the valve and detect excess wear 10,000 miles before the wheels lock up. If wear is detected, the transmission will be limited to fifth gear, preventing wheel lockup.

GM will provide warranty coverage to fix transmissions with a defective control valve. Owners will be notified of the recall by letter on Dec.

9. Documents reveal that GM discussed an owner complaint about the problem with U.S. safety regulators in January. GM began an investigation in July.

In September, a GM investigator found 1,888 reports of wheel lock up possibly related to the condition. The company also found 11 potentially related incidents. In some cases, vehicles veered off the road, causing minor property damage.

Three minor injuries were reported, although GM said they were not associated with a crash.