Google Phone app tests new call UI

Google is testing a new user interface for incoming calls in its Phone app. The app is used on Pixel devices and comes preloaded on various Android phones. The new interface drops the traditional swipe gestures for accepting and rejecting calls.

Instead, it uses dedicated buttons for these actions, similar to the iPhone’s call UI. The Phone app update version 145.0.672690850 features a red button on the left to decline calls and a green button on the right to answer them. This layout is like the iPhone’s incoming call screen.

In the past, when you received a call on a phone with the Google Phone app, you would see a swipe-based interface. You would swipe up to answer or swipe down to reject. The new test interface replaces this with a button-based layout.

Testing new call interface

This system is already used by companies like Samsung on their Android phones. The change is still in testing and has not been activated for all users yet.

This suggests Google might be using server-side switches to roll out the feature gradually. The company has not made an official announcement about this UI change. User feedback may heavily influence its final decision.

The Google Phone app is not only found on Pixel smartphones. It is also used on devices from other manufacturers, such as Xiaomi and OnePlus. The adoption of this new interface could lead to a more uniform look across various smartphone brands.

It would align closely with design trends set by popular devices like the iPhone.