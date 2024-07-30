Google plans major Play Store cleanup

Google recently disclosed plans for a significant update to its Play Store, involving the removal of numerous apps over the next five weeks. The initiative mirrors standards set by Apple’s iPhone store and is seen as a move to clear clutter, discard outdated apps and ensure higher security and quality.

Apps for removal will include obsolete applications, those with outdated security protocols, and those not aligning with Google’s current policies. Developers with at-risk apps will receive notifications to rectify their application’s flaws. This is all part of Google’s effort to boost user experience and instill trust in the safety of downloading apps from the Play Store.

Scheduled for the 31st of August, the update is aimed at transforming the Play Store into the primary location for all app downloads. It promises better discoverability, enhanced security, and a more intuitive interface to improve overall user experience.

The new security features aim to eliminate warnings users experience when downloading APKs from third-party stores via Chrome. This upgrade introduces real-time app scans with onboard AI. A newly introduced Play Protect Security tool, powered by Google’s machine learning algorithms, also helps identify potentially harmful apps.

Google’s Play Store cleanup and security enhancement

Google is also expanding app verification coverage to scan apps from all third-party stores, further augmenting security.

The new changes target a shift in user behavior to download apps solely from the Play Store, rather than third-party stores or direct downloads. This is part of Google’s broader campaign to enhance cybersecurity and ensure a safe environment for its users. The changes will be rolled out in stages to all devices across the globe.

The forthcoming update targets removal of inactive apps, apps providing minimal user experience, and those containing or susceptible to malware. Apps violating the platform’s policies or promoting illicit content, discriminatory practices, or defrauding users will also be removed. The goal is a seamless, secure, and positive user experience. The maintenance for this update may cause brief periods of unavailability, for which Google requests your understanding and patience.

The shift towards an Apple-like operating system may dismay long-term Android users. Critics fear the move might compromise the customization features unique to Android operating systems, and disappoint open-source enthusiasts who cherished Android’s flexibility. However, this transformation aims to streamline, secure, and enhance user-friendliness, potentially attracting a whole new user demographic.