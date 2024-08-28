Google Tasks’ major revamp improves usability and functionality

In 2023, Google Tasks’ Android application witnessed a significant revamp aimed at enhancing user experience and functionality. The updates allowed users to customize their task lists, making sorting and organizing a breeze.

New features such as sub-tasks and reminders were introduced, adding more depth to the app’s functionality. Updates like syncing across multiple devices, offline availability, and a more intuitive user interface were also incorporated based on user feedback.

The old design utilized a ‘bottom app bar’ for navigation, whereas the new layout transitioned to a ‘tabbed navigation bar’ at the top. The function of creating new tasks was moved into a specific ‘Add’ tab, making the main interface less cluttered.

Switching between lists and activating sort functions became easier due to increased visibility and ease of access. A ‘slide-out menu’ replaced the drop-down menu, providing a comprehensive and organized way to handle sheets.

The revamped look eliminated the bottom app bar with the floating action button remaining, introducing a card-style design, and showcasing tasks on separate cards. The elimination of the bottom app bar has resulted in a more straightforward layout. This new card-style grouping makes managing tasks more effortless.

Sorting options and a drop-down menu for renaming and deleting tasks have been moved to the top-right corner.

Enhancing Google Tasks’ user experience and functionality

The introduction of the dark theme in the task cards now creates a more unified look with the tasks.google.com user interface. Features such as adding notes, dates, and subtasks to each card have also been conveniently included.

However, the server-side overhaul might not be immediately available to all users. Users who can’t see it are advised to try a forced stop from App Info. Regrettably, at the moment, the updated version remains unavailable to those on iOS.

Looking forward, users and stakeholders anticipate that Google Tasks will revamp its home screen widget to mirror the features of Google Calendar’s schedule widget. In addition, the integration of Material 3 components is also anticipated as a notable improvement in future updates. The Editor-in-chief of Google Tasks has extended an invitation for users to share their feedback and comments via a secured email address.