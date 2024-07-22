Google to increase app security on Play Store

Google intends to enhance Android user safety and app security by removing certain apps from the Play Store. The tech giant is set to implement stricter policies to eliminate any potentially harmful or deceiving applications from its platform.

This move underlines Google’s renewed commitment to user safety. Any app found violating these new rules will be immediately removed. Consequently, developers are urged to review their apps to ensure compliance with the revised guidelines.

This strategy shift mirrors Apple’s App Store policies, indicating a significant departure from Google’s previous approach. This evolution underscores the ongoing transformation in digital marketplaces and Google’s willingness to tweak its practices to remain competitive.

Starting August 31, Google will target text-only or PDF file apps, known for their minimal content or lack of specific functionality.

Enhancing app security in Google’s Play Store

The move aims to regulate the types of apps featured on its platform.

The updated guidelines emphasize the need for apps to offer reliable, engaging, and effective user experiences. Developers are encouraged to focus on improving app performance and delivering unmatched user experience. Those falling short of these standards could risk their app’s removal from the Play Store.

Further, these policy updates offer a fresh impetus to malware prevention efforts, barring developers from using code provided by third-party suppliers infamous for spreading malware. They aim to strengthen defenses against potential threats while ensuring safer and more reliable software for users.

As part of its strategy to heighten safety and security, Google is distancing itself from previous policies supporting third-party stores and ‘sideloaded’ apps. Developers are given a six-week period to review and align with these updated procedures.

Overall, these changes underscore Google’s dedication to prioritize user protection and minimize potential security threats, promising a safer and more secure digital landscape for its users.