Google to tighten app access for enhanced cybersecurity

Google will introduce new rules for access to less secure apps from September 30, as part of an effort to progress from an “outdated sign-in process”. The move aims to provide a safer digital environment by protecting user data and curbing potential cyber attacks. This is in line with the tech giant’s overarching cybersecurity strategy.

All Google Workspace users will be impacted by these changes, which include ending support for less secure apps and Google Sync. This decision was publicly announced nearly a year ago, with the original plan to bolster authentication security in December 2019. However, due to the impact of COVID-19, implementation was postponed until March the following year.

Google intends to phase out less secure apps. Moreover, the tech firm aims to halt the use of Google Sync, which syncs mail, contacts, and calendars for certain mobile and desktop apps. Google Workspace users now face a looming deadline to ensure the secure use of their Gmail, Calendar, and Contact accounts.

Google’s enhanced cybersecurity: Phasing out insecure apps

Gmail accounts will soon refuse access to less secure apps and devices, which is expected to significantly reduce the risk of unauthorized access. Despite this potentially causing inconvenience for users of outdated apps and devices, Google believes the boost in account safety greatly outweighs any short-term disadvantages.

Google’s decision on April 1 to enforce stricter protocols for bulk email senders to Gmail accounts was intended to mitigate the ever-increasing spam threats. Bulk email senders must now follow a more rigorous scrutiny process to help maintain user trust and provide a safer email experience.

From September 30, users failing to transition to the safer OAuth access option will lose access to their Google Workspace accounts. Beaconing everyone for quick action to avoid non-compliance, Google has already removed the “less secure apps” setting from the Google Workspace Admin Console.

Persons using older versions of Outlook (2016 and prior), Thunderbird users, and more, will need to reconfigure their systems to comply with the new authentication protocols. Google Workspace administrators yet to configure OAuth will have to do so to ensure continuous compatibility, especially if using POP or IMAP settings.

Lastly, OAuth, an advanced security measure that facilitates secure data exchange across various applications without the need for password sharing, is recommended by Google for a safer online experience. The company recommends its users to switch to these more rigorous, advanced security procedures as the deadline approaches.