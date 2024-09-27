Google TV Streamer review: polished but pricey

The Google TV Streamer is sleek, slanted, and here to clean up Google’s slightly messy bid to offer a streamlined streaming device. For a while, the triumvirate of Android TV and Google TV platforms, along with various hardware, could have left even the savviest shoppers a little confused. If they were using the Chromecast with Google TV, they might have also become frustrated by its performance and load times.

All this, potentially, can be solved by the Google TV Streamer, which will be Google’s only streaming device once the current Chromecast units are sold out. Since the Google TV Streamer costs $100, Google is effectively stepping away from competing with more affordable streamers, such as the 4K Chromecast ($50) and HD Chromecast ($30). So, how does the Google TV Streamer compare as the successor to those cheaper options?

I spent the last week testing it as the main component of my home entertainment center. Now that it is up for sale following its Sept. 24 release date, I’m here to help you decide if you should buy one for yourself.

The Google TV Streamer addresses the Chromecast with Google TV’s biggest issue: slow speed. While specific app load times varied — sometimes Netflix loaded instantly, while other times I experienced some delay — I found that overall, I wasn’t waiting as long as I used to. This was reflected in my streaming activities as I navigated between apps like Amazon Prime Video, Criterion Channel, and Max, watching shows and movies such as “The Penguin,” “Heels,” and “Gen V.”

Google hasn’t disclosed the specific CPU used, but we do know it has twice as much memory (4GB, up from 2GB) and four times the storage (32GB, up from 8GB) compared to the Chromecast.

This isn’t enough to make the Google TV Streamer the fastest device in my living room, as I’d still rank the 2022 Apple TV 4K higher. Nonetheless, Google can consider this a win. Another significant feature is the Ethernet port for more stable streaming, a long-awaited addition for those with congested Wi-Fi networks.

Google TV hardware upgrades

In my testing, 4K shows and movies like “Industry” and “Agatha All Along” loaded quickly in Ultra HD quality on both Ethernet and Wi-Fi. One issue is the device’s reliance on the 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) standard, which has been surpassed by Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7.

While the latest Wi-Fi standards may not be necessary for a modern streaming device, including Wi-Fi 6 would have been beneficial, especially at this price point. However, the video experience is top-notch, thanks to support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and Dolby Atmos audio. The Google TV Streamer’s other ports include one for power (cable included) and HDMI (cable not included).

The lack of an HDMI cable might be a minor inconvenience, as Roku includes one with the Roku Ultra. There are two main types of streaming devices: those with home screens full of icons (like Roku or Apple TV) and those with home screens filled with recommendations and ads (like Amazon Fire TV and Google TV). While I’ve never been a big fan of the latter, Google TV’s home screen has earned some commendation this time around.

The “Top Picks for You” section accurately reflected my interests, presenting tech YouTube videos and relevant shows like “The Penguin.”

Below that, the row of app icons and a “Continue Watching” row help keep track of viewing across various services. One downside was the lack of support for some apps like Paramount+, which didn’t show my recently unfinished episode of “Twin Peaks.”

The new Live tab supports providers like Sling TV, Philo, and Google’s own YouTube TV, allowing users to see a current grid of what’s on without opening the app — a feature similar to that offered by Fire TV. This tab would be even better if more live TV streamers like Hulu + Live TV and Fubo joined the lineup.

The new remote is an upgrade from the Chromecast with Google TV remote. It includes a lost-remote feature activated via a button on the back of the Streamer, producing a chime from the remote’s tiny speaker. The volume buttons have been relocated to the front, a customizable Star button replaces the input switcher, and the overall design is more ergonomic.

In conclusion, the Google TV Streamer is a capable and more polished alternative to the Chromecast with Google TV. It offers enhanced performance, Ethernet connectivity, and a more intelligent home screen, making it a worthy successor for those willing to invest in a higher-end streaming device.