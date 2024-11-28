GSC addresses STALKER 2 balance concerns

GSC Game World’s open-world survival shooter, STALKER 2, launched last week on Xbox and PC. The game has been well-received but faces some issues. Players have raised concerns about the game’s balance.

The community feels that several mutant enemies have too much health. They also think the cost of repairing gear is too high compared to the money players can earn. Some players find the day/night cycle too short, making it hard to do tasks during the day.

GSC has acknowledged these concerns in the official STALKER Discord server. They plan to focus on bug fixes and performance improvements first. Balance changes are being considered for future updates.

Mol1t, GSC’s community manager, said, “A-life is the main one to address. Others are still in discussions, and we can’t share exact details until we are 100% set on doing that.

GSC addresses community balance feedback

Topics include mutant balance, the day-night cycle, and the economy balance. But we need to focus on clear bugs like A-life, optimization, and quest issues first.”

GSC wants to carefully consider any adjustments to avoid unintended consequences. Another issue is the lack of binoculars, which were in previous STALKER games.

However, players shouldn’t expect them to be added soon. In my 60+ hour playthrough, I found that tough enemies like bloodsuckers become manageable with better weapons later on. Reducing their armor or damage falloff might help this issue.

The high repair costs have always been a key part of STALKER, affecting choices to fight or retreat. It will take time for major changes, but GSC’s thoughtful approach is good. PC players can use mods for now to address balance and performance.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is out now on Xbox Series X|S and PC. Despite some problems, it is a big achievement for GSC Game World and an engaging open-world shooter.