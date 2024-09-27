Harris addresses economic plans on MSNBC

Today @KamalaHarris proposed commonsense ideas to keep our economy growing and working for all of us. She grew up middle class, and she understands what it takes to build an economy that lowers costs, creates jobs, and puts American workers and families first. pic.twitter.com/R0FSe6uhxK — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 25, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for her first solo interview with a major news network since becoming the Democratic nominee. In the interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, Harris faced questions about her economic agenda and plans to fund her proposed initiatives. When asked how she would pay for her $1.7 trillion spending plan if Republicans block her agenda in Congress, Harris declined to provide specifics.

She insisted on the need to raise corporate taxes and make the wealthiest pay their “fair share” but did not clarify how she would achieve this without legislative support. Harris claimed that CEOs support her plan to increase the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%. “I work with a lot of CEOs,” she said.

“And I’m going to tell you that the business leaders…agree that people should pay their fair share.”

The vice president’s economic agenda includes measures such as providing $25,000 to first-time homebuyers and up to $6,000 in tax breaks to families with a child in their first year of life.

Harris discusses economic plan specifics

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates the total cost of her proposals at $1.7 trillion.

During the interview, Harris also discussed her plan to tackle inflation without implementing price controls. She defended her proposed federal ban on price gouging for food and groceries, stating, “I am never going to apologize for going after companies and corporations that take advantage of the desperation of the American people.”

When questioned about state and local tax deductions and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters’ refusal to endorse her, Harris avoided providing direct answers. She also steered clear of specifics when asked about handling cities overwhelmed by migrants, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive plan to fortify borders and create citizenship pathways.

Harris criticized former President Donald Trump’s approach to imposing tariffs on foreign goods, saying it lacked seriousness. “One must be serious and have a plan,” she said, stressing the importance of detailed and well-thought-out policies over simple rally slogans. Throughout the interview, Harris emphasized a “holistic” approach to reducing housing costs by creating incentives for local and state governments to engage in planning.

Despite multiple prompts, she did not offer any new policy proposals and concluded with a repetitive message about her belief in the aspirations and dreams of the American people.