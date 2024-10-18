Harris broadens reach while Trump consolidates base

With only 20 days left until the election, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are taking different approaches to reach voters. Harris is trying to appeal to a broader range of people, including those who are still unsure about her. Trump is mostly focusing on voters who already support him.

In the past week, Trump has been on podcasts that are popular with young conservative men. He canceled an interview with CNBC and decided not to do the traditional “60 Minutes” interview that presidential candidates usually do. Trump often calls the media “fake news” and an “enemy of the public,” but he still does some interviews with them.

He recently spoke with the editor-in-chief of Bloomberg News and the Spanish-language network Univision. Harris’ strategy has changed since she became the Democratic candidate. At first, she didn’t do many interviews, but now she is going on daytime and late-night talk shows, podcasts, and radio programs.

Harris expands appeal; Trump targets base

She also did an interview with Fox News and will do a town hall on CNN next week. This shows that she is willing to go on shows that might not be as friendly to her.

Harris’ campaign thinks that undecided voters are paying attention right now, so it’s important for her to reach them. They also want to show that she will answer questions in different settings, while Trump only goes on friendly shows. It’s not clear if these media appearances will make a big difference for either candidate.

Some experts think their strategies seem random. “There’s no logic, rhyme or reason to what either of these candidates is doing,” said Democratic strategist Chris Kofinis. Another strategist, Matthew Bartlett, said that at this point in the campaign, it’s unlikely that new information will change many people’s minds or get a lot of new voters to show up.

He said, “You get the feeling that the cake is baked, and now it’s just a question of whose goose is cooked.”