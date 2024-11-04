Harris criticizes Trump, praises Gen Z in Atlanta rally

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to a large crowd of supporters in Atlanta on Saturday, just three days before the 2024 presidential election. She used the rally to criticize her opponent, former President Donald Trump, and to highlight her vision for the country. Harris accused Trump of being “increasingly unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance” and seeking “unchecked power.” She contrasted this with her own approach, saying “I don’t believe that people who disagree with me are the enemy.

He wants to put them in jail. I will give them a seat at the table.”

The vice president also praised young voters, particularly Generation Z, for their determination to tackle issues like gun violence and climate change. “I love Gen Z,” she said.

“I see your power. And I am so proud of you.”

Harris repeated many of her campaign promises, including pledges to cut taxes for small businesses, lower health care costs, and crack down on grocery price gouging.

Harris critiques Trump, praises Gen Z

She also accused Trump of wanting to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The rally featured appearances from several prominent figures, including director Spike Lee, rapper 2 Chainz, and both of Georgia’s Democratic U.S. senators. Georgia has seen record-breaking turnout in early voting, with over 4 million people casting ballots between Oct.

15 and Nov. 1. Both campaigns have invested heavily in Georgia, which President Biden won by a narrow margin in 2020.

Trump’s campaign criticized Harris’ visit, with a spokeswoman saying it showed “how desperate she is to distract Georgians from the last four years of her failed policy agenda.”

With just days left until the election, both candidates are making their final push to win over undecided voters and energize their supporters. The outcome in Georgia, a key battleground state, could play a significant role in determining the next president.