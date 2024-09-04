He Ajun: Unemployment influencer reshapes Beijing’s job landscape

Unemployment influencer He Ajun is making waves in Beijing. Originally an educator, Ajun now lends her wisdom to a following of 8,400, providing guidance through vlogs and benefitting from the sale of handmade items. Despite her previous success in education, Ajun has now carved a niche within unemployment influencer circles, delivering positivity and vital discussion opportunities to those struggling with job loss.

Ajun’s vision of the future emphasizes the importance of freelance skills. These skills serve as a backup plan or safety net, allowing for income stability even during times of economic difficulty or upheaval. The goal is to make freelancing a viable option alongside traditional occupations, enhancing both employability and job security.

The current shift towards science and technology sectors in China has upset other industries and increased competition in areas such as artificial intelligence and robotics. As technology progresses, a demand-supply disequilibrium is rising, flagging a potential future skills shortage. However, dealt with strategically, this problem could spur an overhaul in educational patterns and foster necessary adaptability among graduates.

China’s gig economy is grappling with overcapacity, with gig workers exceeding 200 million and unemployment rates rising. Given these realities, regulatory measures must be put in place to provide these workers with some form of protection.

He Ajun: Reshaping Beijing’s job market

The absence of such regulations leaves gig workers vulnerable to exploitation and job insecurity. The introduction of sound labor legislation is therefore integral to the welfare of workers within the gig economy.

Job prospects for vocational college graduates are dim, primarily due to systemic underinvestment in education and training. Coupled with labor market changes and technological disruptions, there’s been a noticeable decrease in demand for such roles. As such, the critical need for educational reform and better-targeted training programs cannot be overstated.

China is currently suffering a shortage in skilled trades. For instance, caregiving, welding, joining, and digital expertise are lacking. About a quarter of college graduates are underemployed, indicating a mismatch between the education system and labor market. Policymakers are thus honing in on vocational training, encouraging practical skills development to meet market demands.

The Chinese authorities are pushing for job creation to mitigate unemployment. However, many young professionals, despite working under challenging conditions, still face uncertainty. The pressure of securing a full-time job has forced many to manage several part-time roles. This trend underscores the need for systemic changes in the labor market, including fair compensation measures for extra work, along with better management of work hours.