HLC Takes Over Messingschlager USA’s Bike Distribution

Messingschlager USA has declared HLC responsible for the distribution of its bicycle brands throughout the United States from March 1, 2024, thus expanding HLC’s national footprint.

This move benefits cyclists across the country by offering wider access to Messingschlager USA’s extensive bike range.

The deal represents a strategic advancement for both HLC and Messingschlager USA, which seeks to increase distribution efficiency and customer satisfaction.

HLC will oversee the related logistical activities, ensuring a smooth process in the distribution of Messingschlager USA’s bike brands.

This partnership signals a new era for the bicycle industry in the US, fostering promising growth.

Messingschlager USA aspires to achieve increased visibility and brand recognition across the country through this alliance, led by HLC’s efficient distribution network.

Messingschlager USA, the distributor for brands like M-Wave, Ventura, and KTM bicycle in the US, also significantly contributes to the marketing of HEAD bikes in North America.

The company has boosted the visibility and market share of the HEAD bikes brand throughout North America through effective marketing strategies and astute understanding of the American cycling industry.

Messingschlager USA is also extending its distribution network by closely collaborating with leading bike manufacturers and other industry heavyweights.

The company’s websites have halted operations and are not accepting new orders, as reported by CEO Pat Cunnane, as the transition to HLC is in progress. HLC, the successor, has ensured all existing orders will be honored, aiming for a smooth transition for customers.

Despite the operational turnover, Pat Cunnane continues to participate actively in future plans and will maintain an advisory role within the company.

Current workforce including management and staff are anticipated to be retained by HLC, ensuring business continuity.

Cunnane expressed confidence in the future under HLC’s management, citing their shared ethos on quality and customer service.

Existing orders are expected to transition to HLC by March 22, and all operations of Messingschlager are set to conclude by year-end.

Cycle Force founder Nyle Nims will oversee the company’s third-party logistics operations, a sector which seen immense growth under his leadership.

Pat Cunnane reassured customers of a seamless transition, expressing gratitude for their support, and promising updates in the following week.