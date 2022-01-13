Hobby Apps Keep You Going and Growing!

Now is a good time to start or refresh your skillset. There are hobby apps for every interest at every level. The possibilities are endless.

Skoove: Learn to play the piano!

Skoove is one of many awesome AI-powered hobby apps available. It’s a piano learning app. In addition, it has great ratings and a large number of downloads. The platform makes it pretty easy to study the piano. Its free version includes up to 25 lessons. These are sufficient for learning the basics of piano theory, such as notes, piano chords, and so on.

Skoove employs artificial intelligence to offer you visual learning aids. These assist you to determine whether or not you are doing it right. It also assists you in learning and playing the classical or modern music that you enjoy. Learning the piano is a fantastic hobby. Skoove makes it possible to do it from the comfort of your own home.

Available on Google Play or Apple

Headspace: The app for the mind.

Meditation applications have been increasingly popular in recent years. They allow users to gain control of their bodies and minds. In addition, they help them channel their energy into something constructive and productive. Headspace is a hobby app that is believed to improve attention and reduce anxiety.

Headspace has a variety of exercises designed by mindfulness and meditation specialists to help individuals relax. Audiovisual cues and suggestions are included in the app to assist you to become more aware of your surroundings. You can also participate in meditation programs that are suited to your needs.

Headspace offers a variety of free meditation alternatives. Furthermore, if you want to take your practice to the next level, you may subscribe for a monthly or yearly fee.

Available on Google Play or Apple

Duolingo: Foreign languages for your next trip.

If you browse the Play Store in search of new and fascinating hobby apps, you’ve probably come across Duolingo’s bright green bird logo. Regardless of your location or time of day, the app allows you to study more than 20 languages. Assume you and your buddies are arranging a trip to France. Duolingo will not only assist you in brushing up on your French, but it will do it for free.

Furthermore, the app offers a variety of ways to make learning enjoyable, including interactive games, quizzes, pop-ups, and chatbot dialogues. Additionally, with notifications, it reminds you to keep learning. Duolingo is a fun way to learn a new language that is available on both Android and iOS.

Available on Google Play or Apple

How to Draw: An app for your inner artist.

This is one of those hobby apps that’s for everyone. If you have always wanted to learn how to draw but never got around to it, Artfonica’s How to Draw app contains 70 detailed and layered instructions that will help you go from a novice to a professional sketch artist.

On iOS and Android, the program teaches you how to draw and sketch cartoons, animals, cartoon characters, anime figures, and more. You can quickly brush up on your drawing and sketching abilities for free with How to Draw and turn it into a fun lifelong hobby.

Available on Google Play or Apple

Udemy: The app for learning more.

Udemy is one of the most well-known hobby applications, and it’s a free app available for both Android and iOS. It includes over 100,000 video courses and lectures taught by renowned lecturers and professionals who are specialists in their fields.

Udemy is the place to be whether you want to brush up on your English abilities or acquire practical skills like Excel, WordPress, QuickBooks, and so on. Although the majority of the practical courses are expensive, there is a lot of content available for free.

Udemy also allows you to view the complete content of certain courses for free. However, with the free version, you will not receive a certificate. Regardless, you will gain access to useful information, which is invaluable.

Available on Google Play or Apple

Kitchen Stories Recipes: The app for the budding chef.

Everyone wants to be a master cook in their own kitchen. Kitchen Stories Recipes will help you get there. The free hobby app is available for Android and iOS. It provides you with a wealth of tips and anecdotes from other chefs just like you. It allows you to try out new recipes and improve your culinary talents.

Suppose you aren’t a natural cook or have never cooked before. You can still take up cooking as a pastime thanks to this fantastic free app.

Available on Google Play or Apple

In Conclusion

This concludes our list of the best free hobby apps for learning new interests. Apart from these, there are a plethora of other apps available to assist you in getting started.

It isn’t difficult to learn a new skill or interest nowadays. There is an abundance of information and possibilities available. You provide the motivation and the possibilities are endless!