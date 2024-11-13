US regulators have placed 1.4 million Honda and Acura vehicles under investigation following complaints about potential engine failures. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is examining vehicles that may experience a failure of connecting rod bearings, which could lead to complete engine failure. Each vehicle under scrutiny is equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine.

The investigation was initiated after the NHTSA received 173 complaints from drivers whose cars were not included in a previous recall by Honda in 2023 for the same issue.

Honda vehicle engine investigation

That recall resulted in 1,450 warranty claims but no reports of injuries or deaths.

One driver in the current probe reported a crash linked to the issue, though it did not result in injuries. The following models are part of the ongoing investigation: 2016-2020 Acura MDX, 2018-2020 Acura TLX, 2016-2020 Honda Pilot, 2017-2019 Honda Ridgeline, and 2018-2020 Honda Odyssey. Vehicle owners concerned about potential recalls can check for updates using their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the dedicated NHTSA website.

A Honda representative stated, “Honda will cooperate with NHTSA on the investigation.”

For further information, visit the official NHTSA website or contact your local dealership.