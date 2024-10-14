Hot-air balloon hits radio tower in Albuquerque

A hot-air balloon struck and collapsed a radio tower near Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Friday morning during a special shapes mass ascension and competition flying event. The balloon, identified as the Blue Moon balloon piloted by Dan Ewer from Tucson, Arizona, continued to fly after hitting the tower and landed safely with no known injuries. As a precautionary measure, officials evacuated homes near the radio tower, but no mandatory evacuations were implemented.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident. This marks the second time in 20 years that a balloon has collided with this particular radio tower during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. In 2004, a Smokey Bear hot air balloon hit the same tower, forcing the pilot and two children aboard to climb down most of the structure before being rescued by emergency workers using a cherry picker.

The balloon was destroyed in that incident, but the crew later raised funds for a new one. Kevin Carhart, a spokesperson for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that the balloon had three people on board when it struck the tower on Friday.

The tower, which transmits radio signals for KKOB-AM, collapsed from the impact. The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is one of the world’s most photographed events, attracting hundreds of thousands of spectators each fall to view over 100 balloons in various colors and special shapes. Earlier this week, on the festival’s third day, nearly 13,000 customers lost power for almost an hour.

This incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of hot-air balloon flights and emphasizes the importance of safety measures during such events. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and investigate the cause of the collision.