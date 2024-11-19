House investigators find new evidence in Gaetz case

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has been the subject of a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use. The probe, which began in 2021, faced challenges due to limited access to records from a concurrent federal criminal investigation.

However, a civil lawsuit in Orlando has provided new evidence for congressional investigators. The lawsuit involves allegations that Gaetz engaged in sexual activities with a minor in 2017, provided drugs and alcohol at parties, and attended a trip to the Bahamas with women, including the alleged victim. Key depositions from witnesses, including Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend and the underage woman, have been brought to light in the lawsuit.

Certain parts of the depositions have been publicly revealed, highlighting allegations of sexual encounters and access to drugs. Gaetz has consistently denied any wrongdoing, including having sex with a minor or paying for sex. He has labeled the allegations as fabricated.

New evidence surfaces in Gaetz investigation

The House Ethics Committee’s investigation faced another twist when Gaetz resigned from Congress following former President Donald Trump’s announcement of Gaetz’s appointment as attorney general. This resignation has raised questions about the fate of the Ethics Committee’s materials.

Senate Democrats are pushing to obtain both the committee’s final report and the underlying evidence for review as they consider Gaetz’s nomination for attorney general. Some witnesses in the investigations are reportedly reluctant to have the report publicized as they seek closure. The future of the House remains uncertain as Speaker Mike Johnson attempts to navigate ongoing internal conflicts and maintain order in the Republican ranks.

Johnson has expressed his opposition to releasing the House Ethics Committee report on Gaetz, arguing that such a release could open a “Pandora’s box.” He defended Gaetz from calls for the report’s release, stating that it would be a breach of protocol and potentially dangerous for the future. The Department of Justice had previously investigated Gaetz related to accusations of sex trafficking and obstruction of justice but ultimately did not press charges. Details of the matter could come out if Gaetz goes through the Senate confirmation process to lead the department that once investigated him.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, a senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, suggested he would want to see the report as part of the committee’s investigation into Gaetz’s nomination.