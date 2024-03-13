House Republicans Propose Nationwide TikTok Ban Over Security Concerns

House Republicans are preparing a bill, the purpose of which is to ban the popular social media platform TikTok across the nation, severing its ties to China. This proposed legislation highlights the ongoing issues of data privacy and national security, leading many to fear the sharing of user data with the Chinese government – an allegation TikTok denies. If passed, the bill will prevent TikTok from operating on U.S. soil and its use on government devices.

The House of Representatives is due to debate this bill under a set of suspended rules, lowering typical hindrances and demanding approval by a two-thirds majority. The bill, already backed by the House Energy and Commerce Committee, is being reviewed by the House Judiciary Committee for constitutionality and potential repercussions before it reaches the House floor for voting.

This proposed ban has faced criticism from former President Donald Trump who fears that this could endow tech giants such as Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, with increased control over the social media market. Trump has voiced his apprehensions surrounding potential censorship and the reigning in of free speech, and calls for stricter regulations on these platforms.

The bill stipulates that ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, must divest within 165 days or risk being ousted from digital app markets. ByteDance, a Beijing-based tech giant, denies having affiliations with the Chinese Communist Party, stating it operates independently. They are presented with two choices: divestment within the stipulated time period or removal from all digital markets.

Despite ByteDance’s denial, the looming fear of a breach of national security due to alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party continues to add pressure.

Leading figures within the GOP, like House Speaker Mike Johnson and House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, have expressed their support, despite being allies of former president Trump. They confirm the unity in concern for potential risks associated with TikTok.

Notwithstanding Trump’s opposition, the GOP leaders are determined: If ByteDance cannot divest, the TikTok app, owned by ByteDance, will be banned. This stems from the belief that the associated risks outweigh the business benefits, giving the impetus to the pushback against TikTok’s continued operation on American soil.