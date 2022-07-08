How Being More Like A Monk Can Help You Lead In Your Company

A famous quote by Zig Zagler says, “Your attitude, not your aptitude, will determine your altitude.” More than any job post, your attitude matters the most in a leadership role. It’s where you can make or break deals with how you think. Whenever we talk about “thinking” – one of the most prominent debates is on how thinking like a monk can help you streamline your life. Studies show that people who possess the ability to think like a monk are better at leadership roles. Therefore, if you want to lead your company, thinking like a monk can help you achieve your goal.

Monks are Calm

One of the main attributes of a monk is that they are generally very calm and composed. It is because monks possessed an uncluttered mind that helps them think without any pressure. Therefore, if you want to lead your company, staying calm and composed will help you with it. It’s because when your mind finds clearness, you will be able to think properly and make wise decisions that will benefit you in the future.

Simplicity

Another important aspect of a monk’s lifestyle is that monks like to keep their life simple. So how simplicity can help you with your work? Let us explain. You can adapt the minimalistic approach of a monk to your daily life by prioritizing the important aspects of the work instead of beating yourself up on worthless tasks. In order to lead in your company, your job will require you to pay attention to complicated problems and keep the unnecessary clutter aside.

Therefore, thinking like a monk will help you focus on the important aspects of your work, making things simple. This will help you free up your mind from unnecessary worries that are not as important as you think they are.

Being Self-Aware

Monks are highly self-aware. Mostly because they spend a lot of time reflecting on their strengths and weaknesses. Many people think that when they know their weaknesses it can lead to low self-esteem. However, it is quite the opposite. When you know where you lack, you can focus on your weaknesses and slowly turn them into your strengths.

Therefore, to lead in your company or anywhere in your life, you will have to adapt to a mindset that will help you reflect on your strengths and weaknesses.

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

Although, monks like to spend time in isolation. They like to meditate and prefer to not talk to people. However, whenever monks are working as a team, they make sure that they have the back of their fellow members. Therefore, to lead in your company, you will have to adapt to this attitude as well. Make sure that you are there for your team members, and that you trust in their capabilities as a team lead. Remember, your individual work will be worthless if your team fails to make a mark.

Humbleness

Another important aspect of a monk-like attitude is to be humble and down to earth. Instead of being proud of yourself as a leader, ensure that your personality has humility in it. It is because your team will get overwhelmed by your boss-like attitude and refrain from coming to you with their problems. However, this attitude will not take you far.

Therefore, in order to become a leader, work on your humility as it will is one of the defining attributes of a successful team leader. There are many examples that we can take inspiration from. For example, Virat Kohli, a former Indian captain, is one of the most successful cricket players in the world. However, the way he interacts with his fellow sportsman on the field reeks of humility. This characteristic adds to his valor as a player.

Find Contentment in Your Work

Another important aspect that will help you lead in your company is finding contentment in your work. If you do not enjoy the work that you do, and you do not have glitter in your eyes whenever you arrive at your workplace. Then you cannot be a leader.

It is because it’s important for you to find contentment and joy within your work to be able to inspire people around you. One can take a look around and find many pertinent examples of this. The team leaders who appear more joyful during work inspire people around them way more than people who have a frown on their faces while working.

The attitude of a team leader is crucial for success. Many experts agree that thinking like a monk can help you take lead in your company. For example, a monk always thinks with an uncluttered mind. As a team leader, it is important for you to think clearly to make the right decisions. Similarly, a monk knows how to clear their mind and focus on the important aspects of life. A team lead can apply the same attitude in their routine to help organize their workflow.