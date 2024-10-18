How Local Advice Can Improve Your Travels: 14 Real-Life Examples

Traveling often brings unexpected challenges, but local wisdom can turn these into unforgettable experiences. In this article, a travel writer and a founder, among others, share their stories on how local advice transformed their journeys. Discover how a simple tip about language can reshape your interactions abroad and conclude with an adventurous guide to uncovering lesser-known Croatian islands. With insights from fourteen experts, these anecdotes will inspire and guide future travelers on their own adventures.

Avoid Assumptions About Language

My husband and I went on a trip to Sri Lanka during the summer of 2019. As an Indian, with many mythological connections and a shared religious history between the countries, many Indians often assume that both nations are quite similar. Although we were aware of the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam), a terrorist group that fought to establish an independent Tamil state in Sri Lanka, we made a cultural mistake.

While talking to our guesthouse owner in Mirissa, we asked if he could speak Tamil. We could see the irritation on his face for obvious reasons, and he replied, “Why should I know Tamil? My mother tongue is Sinhala, and I am Sri Lankan. Only 15% of the nation knows Tamil.”

We apologized for the misunderstanding, and he continued, “It’s okay that you asked me, but please don’t go around asking Sri Lankans if they speak Tamil. It can cause tension.”

This tip helped us travel through Sri Lanka peacefully. Whenever we were lost or needed guidance while backpacking, we stuck to English or translated it to Sinhala and never assumed Sri Lankans would speak Tamil. We backpacked through Sri Lanka without offending any locals!

Sahana Kulur

Travel Writer and Architect, Vacaywork Travel Blog

Discover Bangkok’s Hidden Night Market

During a trip to Thailand, a local’s advice significantly enhanced my experience. While wandering through the streets of Bangkok, I struck up a conversation with a shop owner, who recommended that I visit a lesser-known night market instead of the popular tourist spots.

She described it as a hidden gem, filled with authentic street food and local crafts. Intrigued, I decided to follow her suggestion, and it turned out to be one of the best decisions of my trip.

The night market was vibrant and bustling, offering an array of delicious dishes—from spicy papaya salad to fragrant curry. I even had the chance to chat with local vendors, who shared stories about their crafts and recipes.

This experience not only allowed me to indulge in incredible food but also gave me a genuine glimpse into the local culture—making my trip to Thailand unforgettable.

Aseem Jha

Founder, Legal Consulting Pro

Visit NOMA’s Free Sculpture Garden

I typically walk around a ton when I travel. On a trip to New Orleans, I was so achy that I booked a massage for myself. The massage was lovely, and I asked my massage therapist what she’d do if she had just one day left in the town. She suggested NOMA, the New Orleans Museum of Art, but specifically called out the free sculpture garden adjacent to the museum. I would not have stumbled upon that garden organically, but I am so glad I did. The works of art were so varied and stunning; I caught myself smiling in awe so many times. It’s encouraged me to seek out sculptures on subsequent trips—I’ve often been similarly moved by them. Chatting with a local can lead to some wonderful things!

Joey Held

Travel Writer, Wacky Travel

Local Help Led Us to Castle

Whenever you travel abroad, you may prepare yourself as much as you want online, but nothing beats the advice of the local population since they are living there and know by experience all the most important things and secrets that can help you with your journey.

For example, once I was traveling to Austria, in Innsbruck, and I was enjoying a hike with my family, immersed in nature and later on, we wanted to take the train that was going to take us to the castle, but we apparently checked the wrong timetable and we lost the last train! We were stuck in the middle of nowhere, in an Austrian forest, and we didn’t know when the next train was going to arrive.

Luckily, a local man who spoke English saw us and understood our struggles, so he decided to help us. He accompanied us through a small path in the middle of the forest and, in the blink of an eye, we arrived at the castle safe and sound!

Giacomo Piva

Travel Industry Analyst & Cofounder, Radical Storage

Explore Le Marais for Authentic Paris

While wandering through Paris, a local suggested that we should explore Le Marais—a locality known to most tourists. His advice landed us in quiet little shops, secluded cafés, and ancient historical structures that one doesn’t see as a common tourist. So it changed the whole course of that trip through that genuine Parisian experience. This local insight helped us avoid crowds so that the experience was decidedly real and the city culture was absorbed much more intensely; sometimes, while traveling, we came to know better-kept secrets.

Alex Taylor

Head of Marketing, CrownTV

Venture Beyond Jaipur in Rajasthan

On one of my trips to India, a local’s advice transformed my travel experience entirely. He suggested exploring the less-touristy parts of Rajasthan, rather than sticking to the well-tread path centered around Jaipur. Following his advice, I ventured to smaller towns like Bundi and Bikaner. This decision introduced me to the real essence of Indian culture, rich in warm hospitality and colorful traditions that weren’t diluted by the hustle-and-bustle of tourism. It was this firsthand connection and immersion into the local life that made me realize how much depth there is beyond mainstream attractions. Since then, I’ve incorporated local recommendations into my travel strategy and encouraged others to do the same on my blog, MissTourist. This approach truly unlocks authentic experiences that you can’t always find in travel guides.

Yulia Saf

Founder, Miss Tourist

Visit Dean Village in Edinburgh

While visiting Edinburgh, a local suggested we skip the popular tourist spots and visit Dean Village, a hidden gem tucked away from the crowds. Their advice led us to a serene walk along the Water of Leith, offering breathtaking views and a peaceful experience. This off-the-beaten-path recommendation made our trip feel more authentic. The advice enriched our visit, giving us a deeper appreciation of Edinburgh’s charm, away from the tourist rush.

Tornike Asatiani

CEO, Edumentors

Experience Tra Que in Vietnam

In my time in Vietnam, the only local I met was from a shop in Hoi An, who made it a much different experience. When I told her about my desire to watch how Vietnamese life is still preserved and not only focus on the tourist places, she proposed to visit Tra Que—an organic-vegetable-farming village near Hoi An. She went further and booked a bicycle for me; such was the ease of the whole trip.

This advice gave me something I could never find in guidebooks, though it involved an experience with her. At Tra Que, I was observing the farming activities and the countryside, cooking Vietnamese dishes all day. The quietness of the village, when compared to other tourist attractions, made me respect Vietnamese rural aspects.

Still, this deviation added a lot of value to my journey, as it allowed me to interact with people and learn about their existence as daily practices that are often not observed, let alone described in detail, by a stranger or a visitor. The value of the connections I made and the view it offered was the most; it easily ranks as one of the best memories of my travels.

Mohd Rizwan

CEO, Luxury Travel Agency Travelosei

Explore Alfama Early in Lisbon

While traveling in Lisbon, a local café owner recommended I visit the less-touristy neighborhood of Alfama during the early-morning hours, rather than the busy afternoon. Following her advice, I experienced the quiet charm of the narrow streets, vibrant tiles, and stunning sunrise views without the usual crowds. She also suggested a hidden, family-owned restaurant for lunch, where I had the best authentic Portuguese meal of my trip. Her tips not only helped me avoid the crowds but also allowed me to experience a more authentic side of the city, making the trip far more memorable.

Liga Rudzite

Content Editor, The Traveler

Dine at Hidden Family-Owned Eatery

During a recent trip to a trade show, I received invaluable advice from a local vendor that transformed my experience.

I had planned to dine at a well-known restaurant that was highly rated online. However, the vendor suggested a small, family-owned eatery tucked away in a quieter part of town, famous for its homemade pasta and warm atmosphere.

Taking their advice, I ventured to this hidden gem. The food was incredible, but what made the experience truly special was the chance to chat with the owners, who shared stories about their family’s recipes and the history of the neighborhood.

This not only enriched my culinary experience but also helped me connect with the local culture in a way that a tourist spot simply couldn’t offer.

Joanneke Schuurman

Sales Executive, Custom-Lanyards.net

Discover Nyang Nyang Beach in Bali

One of my most memorable travel experiences was during my second trip to Bali. I had planned to visit the famous Uluwatu Temple for its iconic sunset view. Like most travelers, I was following the guidebook advice, but that day I happened to strike up a conversation with a local shopkeeper while grabbing a quick snack nearby. We got to talking about my plans, and she asked if I’d ever visited a place called Nyang Nyang Beach. I hadn’t heard of it—it wasn’t in the usual tourist guides—and she told me that while Uluwatu is beautiful, it would be crowded with tourists, and that if I wanted a more peaceful, almost-secret experience, I should check out Nyang Nyang instead.

Her advice changed my whole day. I decided to follow her suggestion, and after a bit of a hike down to the beach (which is part of its hidden charm), I was greeted by a stretch of pristine white sand and crystal-clear water, with only a handful of people around. It was one of the most serene and breathtaking beaches I’d ever seen. I spent the afternoon relaxing, swimming, and taking in the beauty of the place without the crowds I would have faced at Uluwatu.

This local’s advice not only gave me a more peaceful experience but also made me feel like I had discovered something truly special, off the beaten path. It was a reminder of how valuable local knowledge can be when traveling—it’s those little tips that can turn a good trip into a great one. I ended up going back to that beach two more times during my stay, and to this day, I always ask locals for their hidden gems whenever I travel. You never know what kind of magic they’ll lead you to!

Stephanie Webb

Travel Expert, Tripshepherd

Respect San Juan Chamula’s Beliefs

While I was in San Cristóbal de las Casas, in Chiapas, Mexico, a local recommended visiting San Juan Chamula’s Temple of San Juan Bautista. It is a ceremonial center with something pretty mystical in the air.

The temple’s atmosphere was something I’d never seen before. It was full of incense, whispers of ancient prayers in a different language, and a blend of Mayan and Christian influences that made the experience both deeply mystifying and spiritually intense. I was cautioned not to bring a camera, as the locals believe it can “steal one’s soul”—a belief that reveals the depth of their spiritual connection to their rituals.

The local’s advice on respecting the community’s beliefs, even when they might seem unfamiliar or unconventional, deeply changed how I approached this visit. I let the experience of their worldview wash over me instead of filtering it through my expectations. I listened to the prayers, saw ancestral cleansings (limpias), and even saw a chicken as an offering.

They reminded me so poetically that respect is at the heart of any travel, and this gave me a chance to connect with and comprehend rituals on a cultural level without them necessarily having been part of my own experience. This was more than a stop; it was an opportunity to share and learn.

Mariana Montes

Local Tour Guide and Travel Writer, Vibe Adventures

Visit Manakhah for Real Yemen

Once, a local urged me to visit the remote village of Manakhah instead of the popular tourist paths in Sana’a. He claimed, “You’ll see the real Yemen here, not the Yemen the world talks about.” Taking his advice led me to a profound cultural immersion, far from the usual narratives of conflict that dominate perceptions of Yemen.

This experience not only enriched my understanding but also reshaped my approach to promoting Yemen’s less-visible destinations. His advice didn’t just change my itinerary—it changed my perspective.

Dionne Jayne Ricafort

Marketing Manager, CSO Yemen

Explore Lesser-Known Croatian Islands

During an extended trip across Europe, I decided to make Croatia a highlight of my trip. Game of Thrones was at its peak popularity at the time, and I was super-excited to see some of the settings from the show in real life. However, I was warned ahead of time by a local that famous locations like Dubrovnik are packed with tourists and that it would be wiser to spend more time in Croatia exploring some of the lesser-known islands.

Luckily, I followed their advice and kept my stay in Dubrovnik to just a single day. Although seeing beautiful landmarks like the Jesuit Stairs and Fort Lovrijenac was great, the city was even busier and more expensive than expected. Instead, I used more of my budget on catching ferries between the stunning islands of Hvar, Vis, Korčula, and Mljet—an experience that made my trip so much more special.

Sarah Donaldson

Senior Travel Claims Analyst, Fast Cover Travel Insurance

