How To Make Money With An App: Over 11 Proven Strategies

In today’s digital age, mobile applications have become an integral part of our lives. With millions of apps available in the market, app developers are constantly exploring innovative ways to monetize their creations. This article delves into various strategies on how to make money with an app and provides an in-depth understanding of the mobile app industry.

Understanding the Mobile App Market

In today’s digital age, mobile apps have become an integral part of our daily lives. Whether it’s for communication, productivity, entertainment, or convenience, there’s an app for almost everything. However, as the mobile app market continues to expand, so do the opportunities for entrepreneurs and developers to make money with their apps.

Here’s a comprehensive overview of the mobile app market to help you understand the landscape and navigate your way to app monetization success.

Diversity of Mobile Apps: The mobile app market is incredibly diverse, with millions of apps available across various app stores. These apps span multiple categories, including social media, gaming, e-commerce, productivity, health, and more. Understanding the different niches and user preferences is crucial for your app’s success. Platform Dominance: Two major mobile operating systems, Android and iOS, dominate the global market. Each platform has its own ecosystem, user base, and app store (Google Play Store for Android and Apple App Store for iOS). When planning your app’s monetization strategy, consider the platform-specific nuances and user behaviors. App Monetization Models: There are several ways to make money with mobile apps, including: In-App Advertising: Displaying ads within your app and earning revenue based on ad impressions, clicks, or user interactions. Ad networks like Google AdMob and Facebook Audience Network facilitate in-app advertising.

Displaying ads within your app and earning revenue based on ad impressions, clicks, or user interactions. Ad networks like Google AdMob and Facebook Audience Network facilitate in-app advertising. In-App Purchases (IAPs): Offering virtual goods, premium features, or subscriptions within your app for a fee. This model is prevalent in mobile games and apps like music streaming services.

Offering virtual goods, premium features, or subscriptions within your app for a fee. This model is prevalent in mobile games and apps like music streaming services. Freemium Model: Offering a free version of your app with limited features and enticing users to upgrade to a premium version for access to additional functionalities.

Offering a free version of your app with limited features and enticing users to upgrade to a premium version for access to additional functionalities. Subscription Services: Providing content or services on a subscription basis, such as news apps, fitness apps, and streaming platforms like Netflix and Spotify.

Providing content or services on a subscription basis, such as news apps, fitness apps, and streaming platforms like Netflix and Spotify. Selling Physical Goods: Integrating e-commerce features into your app to sell physical products or merchandise.

Integrating e-commerce features into your app to sell physical products or merchandise. Affiliate Marketing: Promoting products or services from other companies within your app and earning commissions for each sale or lead generated through your referral.

Promoting products or services from other companies within your app and earning commissions for each sale or lead generated through your referral. Sponsorships and Partnerships: Collaborating with brands and companies for sponsored content or promotional opportunities within your app. User Engagement and Retention: Successful app monetization isn’t just about making money; it’s also about keeping users engaged and retaining them over time. High-quality user experiences, regular updates, and responsive customer support are essential for long-term success. Market Research and Competitive Analysis: Before entering the mobile app market, conduct thorough market research and analyze competitors in your niche. Identify gaps, pain points, and opportunities that your app can address. App Store Optimization (ASO): ASO is the process of optimizing your app’s listing on app stores to improve visibility and attract more organic downloads. This includes optimizing keywords, app descriptions, icons, and screenshots. User Reviews and Ratings: Positive user reviews and high ratings can significantly impact your app’s visibility and credibility. Encourage users to leave reviews and promptly address any issues or concerns. App Marketing and Promotion: Develop a marketing strategy to promote your app effectively. This may include social media marketing, influencer collaborations, app store advertising, and content marketing.

Understanding the mobile app market is the first step toward making money with your app. Whether you’re a seasoned app developer or a newcomer to the industry, staying informed about market trends, user preferences, and monetization strategies is key to your app’s success. In the following sections, we’ll explore various app monetization methods in detail to help you choose the right approach for your app.

How Do Free Apps Make Money?

You might wonder how free apps manage to generate revenue. While users download these apps without any upfront cost, app developers employ various monetization strategies to turn their creations into profitable ventures. Here are some common ways that free apps make money:

In-App Advertising: Banner Ads: Free apps often display banner ads at the top or bottom of the screen. Developers earn revenue based on the number of impressions (views) or clicks these ads receive.

Free apps often display banner ads at the top or bottom of the screen. Developers earn revenue based on the number of impressions (views) or clicks these ads receive. Interstitial Ads: These full-screen ads typically appear between app screens or during natural breaks in the user’s interaction. Interstitial ads offer higher ad rates compared to banner ads.

These full-screen ads typically appear between app screens or during natural breaks in the user’s interaction. Interstitial ads offer higher ad rates compared to banner ads. Video Ads: Video ads can be rewarded or non-rewarded. In rewarded video ads, users voluntarily watch a video in exchange for in-app rewards or content access. Non-rewarded video ads are shorter and appear as regular ad placements.

Video ads can be rewarded or non-rewarded. In rewarded video ads, users voluntarily watch a video in exchange for in-app rewards or content access. Non-rewarded video ads are shorter and appear as regular ad placements. Native Ads: Native ads blend seamlessly with the app’s content, providing a non-disruptive advertising experience. They are designed to match the app’s visual style and are less intrusive than traditional ads. In-App Purchases (IAPs): Consumable Items: Apps offer virtual goods, such as game currency, power-ups, or health points, that users can purchase to enhance their in-app experience. These items are typically consumed during gameplay.

Apps offer virtual goods, such as game currency, power-ups, or health points, that users can purchase to enhance their in-app experience. These items are typically consumed during gameplay. Non-Consumable Items: Non-consumable items, such as additional app features or premium content, are bought once and remain accessible to the user permanently.

Non-consumable items, such as additional app features or premium content, are bought once and remain accessible to the user permanently. Subscriptions: Apps with subscription models provide access to premium content, features, or services on a recurring basis. Subscriptions can be monthly, annual, or customized to suit the app’s offering. Freemium Model: Some apps provide a basic, free version with limited features and offer a premium, paid version with additional functionalities. Users can choose to upgrade if they find value in the premium features. Sponsored Content and Partnerships: Apps can collaborate with brands or companies to display sponsored content, including articles, videos, or product listings. These partnerships generate revenue for the app. Affiliate Marketing: Apps can include affiliate links or product recommendations that, when clicked by users, lead to purchases on external websites. The app earns a commission for each sale or referral. Data Monetization: Some apps collect user data (with proper consent and privacy compliance) and monetize it by selling anonymized insights to market research companies or advertisers. Licensing and White Labeling: Apps with unique features or technologies may license their technology to other developers or businesses. Additionally, developers can create white-label versions of their apps for customization and resale. Crowdfunding and Donations: Apps, especially those with niche or community-focused content, may rely on crowdfunding platforms or user donations to support ongoing development and maintenance. Merchandise Sales: Apps that have gained a dedicated fan base can sell branded merchandise, such as clothing, accessories, or collectibles, to their users. Premium Features: Apps may offer premium features or advanced tools for a one-time purchase. Users who require specific functionalities can unlock them by making a payment.

Free apps can be highly profitable by combining these monetization strategies, catering to diverse user preferences, and optimizing user engagement and retention. When choosing a monetization approach, it’s crucial to align it with your app’s target audience and content. Careful planning and continuous optimization can help your free app thrive in the competitive mobile app market.

Monetizing Paid Apps

While free apps rely on various monetization strategies, paid apps take a simpler route to generate revenue. Users are required to pay an upfront fee to download and access the app. Here’s how monetizing paid apps works:

Fixed Price: The most straightforward approach is setting a fixed price for your app on app stores like the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Users pay this one-time fee to download and use the app without any additional in-app purchases or ads. Tiered Pricing: Some paid apps offer tiered pricing, allowing users to choose from different versions of the app based on their needs and budget. For example, a productivity app might offer a basic version and a pro version with additional features at a higher price. Free Trials: To attract users and provide a risk-free experience, paid apps often offer limited-time free trials. During the trial period, users can explore the app’s full functionality. Once the trial expires, they are prompted to purchase the app to continue using it. Cross-Platform Purchases: If your app is available on multiple platforms (e.g., iOS, Android, Windows), users may need to purchase it separately for each platform. Some developers offer bundle options for users who want access on multiple devices. Family Sharing: Platforms like the Apple App Store offer family sharing options, allowing users to share purchased apps with family members under a single payment plan. This can encourage more users to purchase the app. Promotions and Discounts: Developers may periodically offer discounts or promotions to incentivize app purchases. This can help boost sales during specific seasons or events. Updates and Maintenance: After the initial purchase, users expect regular updates, bug fixes, and maintenance to ensure the app remains compatible with new device models and operating system versions.

Monetizing paid apps offers the advantage of immediate revenue upon each download. However, it also comes with its set of challenges, such as convincing users to make an upfront payment and managing customer expectations regarding ongoing support and updates.

To succeed in the paid app market, consider the following strategies:

Value Proposition: Clearly communicate the unique value your app provides to users in the app store description. Highlight key features, benefits, and any exclusive content.

Clearly communicate the unique value your app provides to users in the app store description. Highlight key features, benefits, and any exclusive content. App Store Optimization (ASO): Optimize your app’s store listing with relevant keywords and appealing visuals to improve visibility and downloads.

Optimize your app’s store listing with relevant keywords and appealing visuals to improve visibility and downloads. User Reviews and Ratings: Encourage satisfied users to leave positive reviews and high ratings, as these can significantly influence others’ decisions to purchase the app.

Encourage satisfied users to leave positive reviews and high ratings, as these can significantly influence others’ decisions to purchase the app. Customer Support: Provide responsive customer support to address user inquiries, concerns, and issues promptly. A positive customer experience can lead to higher user satisfaction and word-of-mouth referrals.

Provide responsive customer support to address user inquiries, concerns, and issues promptly. A positive customer experience can lead to higher user satisfaction and word-of-mouth referrals. Marketing and Promotion: Utilize digital marketing channels and social media to promote your paid app. Consider running targeted advertising campaigns to reach potential users.

Utilize digital marketing channels and social media to promote your paid app. Consider running targeted advertising campaigns to reach potential users. Continuous Improvement: Regularly update your app to add new features, enhance performance, and fix bugs. Show users that their investment is well worth it.

Monetizing paid apps requires a strong initial value proposition and ongoing commitment to delivering a high-quality user experience. By consistently providing value to your users, you can build a loyal customer base and maximize your revenue potential in the competitive app market.

App Monetization: iOS vs. Android

When considering app monetization, it’s essential to take into account the differences between the two major mobile platforms: iOS and Android. Each platform has its unique characteristics, user demographics, and monetization strategies. Let’s explore the nuances of app monetization on iOS and Android:

iOS Monetization:

App Store Fees: Apple’s App Store charges a 15% to 30% commission on in-app purchases, subscriptions, and paid app downloads. This can impact your revenue, especially for apps with a subscription-based model. Affluent User Base: iOS users tend to have higher income levels, making them more willing to spend on premium apps and in-app purchases. This can be advantageous for app developers aiming to generate revenue through paid apps and IAPs. In-App Advertising: While in-app advertising is common on iOS, it may be less intrusive compared to Android apps. Developers often prioritize user experience, which can lead to higher-quality ads and better engagement. User Engagement: iOS users are known for their high engagement levels, which can result in more frequent app usage and potentially increased ad impressions or in-app purchases.

Android Monetization:

Google Play Store Fees: Google Play Store charges a 15% to 30% commission on in-app purchases and subscription revenue, similar to Apple’s App Store. However, Android allows alternative app distribution methods, providing more flexibility for developers. Diverse User Base: Android has a broader and more diverse user base, including users with varying income levels. This diversity can present opportunities for different monetization strategies, such as ad-supported free apps and freemium models. In-App Advertising: Android apps may display a wider range of ad formats, including interstitial and rewarded video ads. Developers often explore different ad networks to optimize their ad revenue. App Distribution: Android apps can be distributed through sources other than the Google Play Store, such as third-party app stores or direct downloads from a website. This flexibility can impact how developers choose to monetize their apps.

Cross-Platform Considerations:

Cross-Platform Compatibility: To maximize revenue, some developers choose to release their apps on both iOS and Android. This allows them to tap into the strengths of each platform’s user base. Ad Mediation: Utilizing ad mediation platforms can help developers optimize ad revenue by choosing the most lucrative ad networks for their app, regardless of the platform. Monetization Mix: Consider a combination of monetization methods that align with the preferences and behaviors of your target audience on both platforms. This might include in-app purchases, advertising, or premium app pricing.

Ultimately, successful app monetization depends on understanding your audience, market, and platform-specific dynamics. Both iOS and Android offer opportunities for generating revenue, but the specific strategies you employ should align with your app’s niche, user base, and objectives. Continuously analyzing user behavior and experimenting with different monetization approaches can help you refine your strategy and optimize your app’s revenue potential on both platforms.

Monetization Strategies for Different Types of Apps

The most effective monetization strategy for your app can vary depending on the type of app you’ve developed and the needs and preferences of your target audience. Here are some monetization strategies tailored to different types of apps:

1. E-commerce Apps:

In-App Purchases (IAPs): Offer virtual goods, products, or services within the app. Allow users to make one-click purchases for convenience.

Offer virtual goods, products, or services within the app. Allow users to make one-click purchases for convenience. Affiliate Marketing: Partner with e-commerce platforms and earn a commission on sales generated through affiliate links within your app.

Partner with e-commerce platforms and earn a commission on sales generated through affiliate links within your app. Subscriptions: Offer premium memberships or subscription plans with added benefits like exclusive discounts, early access to products, or ad-free browsing.

2. Gaming Apps:

In-App Purchases (IAPs): Sell virtual items, power-ups, skins, or currency that enhance gameplay or customization options.

Sell virtual items, power-ups, skins, or currency that enhance gameplay or customization options. Ads: Implement various ad formats, including interstitial ads, rewarded video ads, and banner ads, to earn revenue from user engagement.

Implement various ad formats, including interstitial ads, rewarded video ads, and banner ads, to earn revenue from user engagement. Rewarded Surveys or Offers: Allow users to earn in-game currency or rewards by completing surveys, watching ads, or taking specific actions within the app.

3. Social Networking Apps:

In-App Advertising: Display native or banner ads, sponsored posts, or stories within the app’s feed or timeline.

Display native or banner ads, sponsored posts, or stories within the app’s feed or timeline. Freemium Model: Offer a free version of the app with limited features and charge users for premium or ad-free versions.

Offer a free version of the app with limited features and charge users for premium or ad-free versions. Subscription Plans: Introduce premium subscription tiers with exclusive features, such as advanced filters, analytics, or ad-free usage.

4. Fitness and Health Apps:

Subscription Plans: Provide access to personalized workout plans, nutrition guides, or coaching sessions through monthly or annual subscriptions.

Provide access to personalized workout plans, nutrition guides, or coaching sessions through monthly or annual subscriptions. In-App Purchases (IAPs): Offer premium content, such as workout videos or advanced tracking features, as one-time purchases.

Offer premium content, such as workout videos or advanced tracking features, as one-time purchases. Affiliate Partnerships: Promote fitness equipment, supplements, or apparel through affiliate marketing and earn a commission on sales.

5. Educational Apps:

In-App Purchases (IAPs): Sell premium courses, study materials, or additional content packs to enhance the learning experience.

Sell premium courses, study materials, or additional content packs to enhance the learning experience. Subscription Plans: Offer access to a library of educational resources through subscription models with tiered pricing.

Offer access to a library of educational resources through subscription models with tiered pricing. Ads: Display relevant educational ads or sponsored content that aligns with the app’s content.

6. Productivity and Utility Apps:

One-Time App Purchase: Charge users a one-time fee to download and use the app without ads or limitations.

Charge users a one-time fee to download and use the app without ads or limitations. Subscription Plans: Offer premium features, cloud storage, or advanced tools through subscription tiers.

Offer premium features, cloud storage, or advanced tools through subscription tiers. Enterprise Licensing: Target businesses and offer customized enterprise plans with additional features and support.

7. News and Content Apps:

In-App Advertising: Incorporate native ads, sponsored articles, or video ads within the content stream.

Incorporate native ads, sponsored articles, or video ads within the content stream. Paywalls and Subscriptions: Allow users to access a limited number of free articles and encourage them to subscribe for full access.

Allow users to access a limited number of free articles and encourage them to subscribe for full access. Donations: Offer a donation-based model where users can support the app by contributing a voluntary amount.

Remember that user experience should remain a priority regardless of your chosen monetization strategy. Be transparent about your monetization methods, provide value to your users, and ensure that ads or payment requests are not overly intrusive. Tailoring your approach to your app’s specific niche and audience will increase the likelihood of sustainable revenue generation.

Choosing an App Builder

When you’re ready to create a mobile app, one of the critical decisions you’ll face is selecting the right app builder or development approach. Your choice will depend on factors like your budget, technical skills, project complexity, and time constraints. Here are some options to consider:

No-Code/Low-Code Platforms: Pros: Ideal for non-technical users; quick and cost-effective; requires minimal coding skills; offers pre-built templates and components.

Ideal for non-technical users; quick and cost-effective; requires minimal coding skills; offers pre-built templates and components. Cons: Limited customization; may not support complex or highly specialized features; scalability constraints.

Limited customization; may not support complex or highly specialized features; scalability constraints. Examples: Appy Pie, Bubble, Adalo, OutSystems, and Mendix. Native App Development: Pros: Full control over app functionality and design; optimal performance and user experience; access to device features; suitable for complex projects.

Full control over app functionality and design; optimal performance and user experience; access to device features; suitable for complex projects. Cons: Requires coding expertise; longer development timelines; higher development costs; separate codebases for iOS and Android.

Requires coding expertise; longer development timelines; higher development costs; separate codebases for iOS and Android. Languages/Frameworks: Swift/Objective-C for iOS, Java/Kotlin for Android, or cross-platform frameworks like Flutter or React Native. Cross-Platform App Development: Pros: Write code once, deploy on multiple platforms; faster development; cost-effective; shared codebase; access to native features.

Write code once, deploy on multiple platforms; faster development; cost-effective; shared codebase; access to native features. Cons: May not offer full native performance; limited access to platform-specific APIs; compatibility issues in some cases.

May not offer full native performance; limited access to platform-specific APIs; compatibility issues in some cases. Frameworks: Flutter, React Native, Xamarin, and others. Web App Development: Pros: Easier maintenance; platform-independent; quick updates; accessible via web browsers; can be wrapped as hybrid apps.

Easier maintenance; platform-independent; quick updates; accessible via web browsers; can be wrapped as hybrid apps. Cons: Limited access to device hardware; not available in app stores by default; may not provide the best user experience for complex apps.

Limited access to device hardware; not available in app stores by default; may not provide the best user experience for complex apps. Languages/Frameworks: HTML, CSS, JavaScript; frameworks like Angular, Vue.js, or React. Hybrid App Development: Pros: Combines web and native app elements; code reusability; access to device features; faster development.

Combines web and native app elements; code reusability; access to device features; faster development. Cons: Potential performance issues; may not support all native features; requires expertise in web technologies.

Potential performance issues; may not support all native features; requires expertise in web technologies. Examples: Apache Cordova, PhoneGap, Ionic. App Templates and Builders: Pros: Ready-made templates and UI components; minimal coding required; cost-effective and time-saving for simple apps.

Ready-made templates and UI components; minimal coding required; cost-effective and time-saving for simple apps. Cons: Limited customization; may not suit complex or unique app concepts.

Limited customization; may not suit complex or unique app concepts. Examples: Template-based services like Sketch, Adobe XD, or various app template marketplaces. Outsourcing/Development Agencies: Pros: Access to skilled developers and designers; comprehensive project management; expertise in app development; tailored solutions.

Access to skilled developers and designers; comprehensive project management; expertise in app development; tailored solutions. Cons: Higher cost compared to DIY approaches; less control over day-to-day development.

Higher cost compared to DIY approaches; less control over day-to-day development. Considerations: Research and vet development agencies or freelancers thoroughly before hiring.

Choosing the right app builder or development approach is crucial for the success of your app project. Evaluate your project’s requirements, budget, and your team’s technical capabilities before making a decision. Whether you opt for a no-code platform, native development, or a hybrid approach, prioritize user experience, functionality, and scalability to ensure your app meets your users’ needs and stands out in the competitive app market.

Wrapping Up

Building a profitable app requires a well-planned monetization strategy. Whether you opt for in-app advertising, in-app purchases, freemium model, or a combination of these, understanding your target audience and providing value is key. Remember, while the platform and type of app play a role in revenue generation, the ultimate success lies in offering an app that meets user needs and provides a seamless experience.

Whether you plan on releasing your mobile app on iOS for the Apple App Store, Android for the Google Play Store, or both, understanding how to make money with an app is crucial in today’s competitive app market. Regardless of the platform, there’s potential for significant revenue if navigated rightly. The key is to keep the users engaged and offer them value, turning popularity and user base into a steady revenue stream.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much money can you make from an app?

The potential earnings from an app can vary significantly. Some apps generate thousands or millions of dollars, while others may only bring in a modest income. Success depends on factors like app niche, monetization strategy, user engagement, and market competition.

How can I make money by creating an app?

There are several ways to make money with an app, including in-app advertising, in-app purchases (IAPs), subscription models, selling digital goods, affiliate marketing, and offering premium versions of your app with additional features.

Do app owners get paid?

Yes, app owners can earn revenue through various monetization methods. Common sources of income include ad revenue, user purchases, subscription fees, and affiliate commissions.

Which app gives real money?

Several apps offer real money rewards or payouts to users, such as gaming apps with cash prizes, survey apps, and investment apps like stock trading platforms. However, be cautious and research thoroughly to avoid scams or unreliable apps.

Do free apps make money?

Yes, free apps can make money through in-app advertising, in-app purchases, and other monetization strategies. The “freemium” model, where the app is free to download but offers paid upgrades or features, is a common approach.

What is the most profitable app to make?

The profitability of an app depends on various factors, including the target audience, niche, and competition. Some lucrative app categories include gaming, e-commerce, fitness, and subscription-based services. However, success is not guaranteed, and market research is crucial.

Do any money apps actually work?

Many legitimate apps offer opportunities to earn money, such as gig economy platforms, survey apps, or cashback apps. However, it’s essential to be cautious and verify the credibility of such apps to avoid scams.

Does TikTok pay for views?

TikTok’s Creator Fund allows eligible content creators to earn money based on the engagement their videos receive. Payment depends on factors like video views, likes, and user interactions. However, TikTok’s payment structure can vary by region and depends on specific criteria.

Can you really make money playing games on your phone?

Yes, it’s possible to make money by playing games on your phone. Some gaming apps offer cash prizes, rewards, or in-game currency that can be converted into real money. Esports and competitive gaming can also be lucrative for skilled players.

Featured Image Credit: Photo by Dmytro Demidko; Unsplash – Thank you!