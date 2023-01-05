How to Play YouTube in the Background on Your iPhone

YouTube is used by millions of people every day. It is extremely handy because people get to learn all sorts of things and also have some fun along the way. However, one of the most annoying things about the YouTube application is that it cannot play anything in the background when you use it on your phone.

So, if you want to listen to music while you reply to your messages, it can’t be done using the application. But, there are some ways to get around it. Here’s how you can do it.

Get YouTube Premium

Considering the number of people who wanted to play YouTube in the background, YouTube came up with a solution. However, it is a premium feature of the application. Therefore, you will have to get a YouTube premium subscription which costs around $10 a month.

Once you have the subscription, all you need to do is play the video that you want and then minimize the application and get your work done.

On top of this, you will also get ad-free access to YouTube. So, it is worth getting for people who want some ease in their life.

Here’s how you can get a YouTube premium subscription.

Search for the YouTube premium website from your browser.

From the options, choose to try it for free.

You will see a window pop-up that will ask you for your payment information. Click on it and enter your payment information along with some other details.

In some cases, YouTube charges you one dollar to see if the payment information is valid. However, it will be refunded within a few days.

Once you put in all the details, your Google account will get YouTube premium access. Therefore, all the devices that you’re logged on from will have the ability to play ad-free YouTube.

Hop onto the YouTube application on your phone and choose a video you want to play. Once you Play a video and minimize the application you will be able to play YouTube in the background.

Now, you can use your phone as long as you want without interrupting the music. It’s a great way to listen to podcasts when you are trying to sleep and don’t want to keep the phone turned on.

Open YouTube On Safari

YouTube Premium works fine for people who want to play YouTube in the background. However, for all the people who do not want to pay the extra $10, they can play YouTube in the background using this method.

Safari is an inbuilt browser on Apple devices. Therefore, you can access YouTube and play it in the background with the help of Safari. Here is how you can do it.

From your Home Screen- choose the Safari application.

Next, open the YouTube website

Once it’s opened, choose any video that you want to play in the background. After that, press the Aa icon from the left side of your phone. And from that menu, choose the desktop version.

Now, minimize the safari application. In some cases, the video plays uninterrupted. However, if it doesn’t – then you can just it play from the pop-menu on your iPhone.

To access this menu, just slide down from the right-hand side of your iPhone. And, if you have an older iPhone, you can access the menu by swiping up on your screen.

Other Hacks to Play YouTube in the Background

If you do not want to go through the hassle of using safari for YouTube or you cannot afford YouTube premium. There is another way to play the videos in the background.

However, you will have to download a few apps for that. For example, use Spotify or SoundCloud to play music in the background. And for other things like podcasted – you can use Apple podcasts or Google podcasts.

And lastly, this may sound silly but use another device to use YouTube while you work on your phone. If you have an iPhone X or a higher model – buy yourself an older phone like an iPhone 6. So, you can access YouTube and listen to songs without interrupting your work.

The Bottom Line

YouTube is a widely used application but a lot of people complain that they cannot play YouTube in the background while doing their work.

But there are some ways to go around it. For example, getting access to YouTube premium or playing YouTube using the safari application.

YouTube premium may cost you a few dollars a month but it’s a useful tool. You can save so much time as you won’t have to watch ads while you browse through the website.