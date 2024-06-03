Hunter Biden mired in legal troubles over alimony

Hunter Biden, US President Joe Biden’s son, faces legal issues regarding overdue alimony payments and increasing debt from his previous marriage to Kathleen Buhle. The non-payment accusations contribute to his ongoing controversies given his father’s influential role.

Hunter, despite an active lawsuit, insists upon his financial struggles. The drawn-out court case shows no imminent conclusion and forms part of a larger pattern of legal and personal troubles of which Hunter is currently entangled.

Buhle was Hunter’s spouse for nearly 24 years till they separated in 2017. Afterwards, he married Melissa Cohen and found himself battling Buhle in the courtroom in 2019, a battle that remains unresolved in Washington, D.C. courts.

In 2021, a court ruling violated their divorce consent, increasing Hunter’s legal entanglements.

Hunter Biden’s ongoing alimony legal battles

The outcome of this case has worsened his legal predicaments and emphasizes that his problems are far from over. He is now expected to adjust and comply with the divorce settlement terms.

As per the divorce agreement, Hunter was to pay Buhle $37,000 monthly, along with half of his annual income above $875,000. Buhle alleges that Hunter failed to meet these payments in 2017 and 2018.

Hunter’s defense focuses on his battles with substance abuse, citing it as a reason for his failure to fulfill his alimony commitments. Buhle’s legal team, however, raises doubts about his ability to meet the agreed payments consistently.

In a separate case, Hunter’s financial integrity was questioned after he fathered a child with Lunden Roberts, a claim he initially disputed until DNA evidence confirmed it. Consequently, in 2023, there was another legal dispute concerning the reduction of child support payments.