Hurricane Helene causes IV fluid shortage

In St. Paul today, I joined with MN Hospital Association President Dr. Koranne to highlight the need to take steps that will ease the IV fluid shortage caused by the hurricanes. We must support our hospitals and work to ensure this doesn't happen again.https://t.co/FFbiSLvxlL — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) October 10, 2024

Hospitals across the U.S. are postponing elective surgeries and other nonemergency procedures due to a limited supply of IV fluid. Key manufacturers, such as Baxter International and B. Braun Medical, have temporarily shut down facilities because of disasters and impending storms, making the shortage worse.

Hurricane Helene caused severe flooding that led to the closure of Baxter’s facility in North Carolina. This reduced shipments to hospitals in a big way. B.

“As a result, the (UVa) Health System has canceled certain Tier 1, or nonurgent, surgeries…Some of those elective surgeries have been rescheduled at UVa Health facilities in Culpeper, Haymarket and Manassas.”https://t.co/azDhM40F45 — Sen. Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) October 8, 2024

Braun Medical also announced the temporary closure of two facilities in Daytona Beach, Florida, as Hurricane Milton approached.

In today's @WHYYNews story on how hospitals are navigating an IV fluid shortage, Chris Chamberlain, HAP's VP, emergency management, explains how hospitals plan for the worst while hoping for the best. https://t.co/3ba8hXlb1b — HAP (@HAPupdates) October 9, 2024

The Minnesota Hospital Association, which represents over 140 hospitals and health systems, has been hosting daily calls with healthcare providers. They are worried about the limited supply and uncertainty of when they will get more.

UVA Health in Charlottesville, Virginia, has rescheduled elective surgeries to save IV fluids. The medical center is also working hard to avoid wasting supplies.

here's more engineered scarcity at work: US rushing to import IV fluids for hurricane victims. Two US plants control 85 percent of supply. Valuable reporting from @By_Cjewett https://t.co/eXhJwyWMrU — Peter S. Goodman (@petersgoodman) October 9, 2024

Baxter International makes about 60% of the IV fluid used in the U.S. Most hospitals rely on these products to hydrate patients, regulate blood pressure, and replace lost fluids, especially during surgery.

It is hard for hospitals to switch suppliers because of long-term contracts with manufacturers. To save supply, hospitals are postponing nonemergency operations.

Hurricane disrupts IV fluid supply

Some people are trying to sell IV fluid bags online, but hospitals are not buying from them. Christine Hill, a spokesperson for Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, said the hospital had canceled or rescheduled some surgeries. They are also working with other health systems to share resources.

The American Hospital Association has asked for a nationwide emergency declaration because of the limited IV fluid supply. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that while the Baxter facility shutdown has not caused new shortages yet, the Department of Health and Human Services warns there will likely be problems. The FDA is allowing hospitals to use compounded versions of the IV products that are in shortage.

Baxter is working with federal authorities to get its North Carolina factory running again. The company hopes to provide “90% to 100% allocation” of certain products by the end of the year. Baxter is also increasing the amount of its most in-demand IV fluids it sends to customers and distributors.

The company is importing IV fluids from its plants in Canada, China, Ireland, and the U.K.

Hospitals nationwide are closely watching their inventories. Enloe Medical Center in California stopped elective surgeries but has started them again under specific rules. RWJBarnabas Health in New Jersey has postponed a few elective procedures with no set timeline for when they will start again.

The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium is taking steps to make sure IV fluids are available across the state during the expected shortage. This crisis shows how easily medical supply chains can be disrupted and how much natural disasters and supply chain problems can affect healthcare operations.