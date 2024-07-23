V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor of India, has recommended an increase in direct investments from China in his annual report to stimulate India’s economic expansion. He advocated to attract more foreign capital to strengthen India’s business environment and encourage economic activities.

At a press conference held in New Delhi, the capital of India, on January 31st, 2023, Nageswaran elucidated on the job creation and high-tech expertise opportunities these investments could bring to India. He urged that the country should not let political factors affect its prospects in the global economy, and advised a proactive approach toward foreign direct investments.

Despite emphasising the need for better economic ties with China, the report lacked detailed strategies to secure more direct investment from the Asian superpower.

It is expected that future versions of the report will provide a thorough strategy, addressing this significant issue.

Elsewhere in South America, Venezuela’s upcoming Presidential election sees an intense race between the incumbent Nicolas Maduro and opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez. The closely contested election has left the Venezuelan citizens and international community in anticipation.

While Maduro banks on his achievements and future plans, Gonzalez attacks the current administration’s policies and promises radical changes, vying for voters’ trust. The future implications of whether the current policies will continue or undergo a stark change are still uncertain, contributing to socio-economic tension.

