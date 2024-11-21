Instagram tests feature to reset recommendations

Instagram is testing a new feature that will allow users to reset their content recommendations on the platform. The company announced on Tuesday that the feature is designed to give users a fresh start and retrain the app’s algorithm about the content they enjoy across their Explore page, home feed, and Reels tab. The feature is geared toward users who feel like their content recommendations no longer cater to their interests.

For example, users who previously liked recipe videos but are no longer interested in them may find their feeds filled with such content. Once a user resets their Instagram recommendations, their content suggestions will start to personalize again over time based on the posts and accounts they interact with. When resetting, users will also have the option to review their following list to unfollow accounts that share content they’re no longer interested in.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri posted a video explaining that the new feature isn’t meant to be used frequently, as it’s designed for instances when you want a total refresh. “I want to be clear, this is a big thing to do,” Mosseri said.

Resetting Instagram recommendations feature unveiled

“It’s going to make your Instagram much less interesting at first, because we’re going to treat you as if we know nothing about your interests, and it will take some time to learn those again.”

The new feature joins Instagram’s current tools that let users curate their recommendations. Users can select a post to signal how they feel about the content and whether they want more or less of it. They can also hide content with certain words or phrases.

Instagram notes that while these tools are designed to help users curate their recommendations on a day-to-day basis, the new option to reset recommendations is meant to be used when a user wants to completely start over. The new feature is rolling out globally “soon,” Instagram says. The changes come as Meta and Instagram have been a continued target for safety advocates who say that the social media platform has been shown to have negative effects on young users.

Meta also detailed how it limits sensitive content for teens. This summer, Instagram announced it would automatically put teens into separate private accounts with increased controls and restrictions.