iPhone 16 Pro unboxing changes revealed

Apple has made some subtle changes to the iPhone 16 Pro unboxing experience. A video shared on Weibo reveals that the packaging no longer includes the small booklet containing SIM card and other basic instructions. The box now only contains the iPhone 16 Pro and a braided USB-C cable.

This change aligns with Apple’s goal to achieve plastic-free packaging by 2025. The company had previously announced that Apple stickers would no longer be included in the box but would be available to customers upon request at Apple Stores.

iPhone 16 Pro box updates

Third-party retailers and carrier partners will not have the stickers to distribute. The iPhone 16 Pro models introduce several new features, such as larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays with thinner bezels, longer battery life, a new Camera Control button, a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera, a faster A18 Pro chip, Wi-Fi 7 support, faster 5G, and faster charging. Pre-orders for the iPhone 16 models began last week, and shipping estimates for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max on Apple’s online store in the U.S. have slipped into October for many configurations.

Lower-end iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models are delayed by 7 days to 2-3 weeks after the launch-day delivery on Friday, September 20. These changes to the iPhone 16 packaging are part of Apple’s ongoing efforts to become carbon neutral by 2030. The company has stated that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro packaging is entirely fiber-based, bringing it closer to its goal of removing all plastic from its packaging by next year.