iPhone SE 4 specs leaked online

Apple is rumored to launch the iPhone SE 4 in March 2025. The affordable phone is expected to feature a 6.06-inch LTPS OLED display with a resolution of 2,532 x 1,170 pixels and up to 800 nits of peak brightness. It will also include the Ceramic Shield for added durability.

Under the hood, the iPhone SE 4 is said to be powered by Apple’s A18 chipset, the same processor found in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models. It will be paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM for smooth performance. The device will also feature Apple’s custom 5G modem, codenamed ‘Centauri.’

In terms of camera capabilities, the iPhone SE 4 will likely sport a single 48MP Sony Exmor IMX904 sensor at the back and a 12MP shooter at the front.

This should provide decent photography performance for a budget-friendly device.

iPhone SE 4 launch details

The handset will pack a 3,279mAh battery, marking a significant 62.5 percent increase over the previous iPhone SE 3’s 2,018mAh capacity.

It will support wired charging up to 20W and Qi2 and MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W. Other features include Face ID, IP68 dust and water resistance, and a design similar to the iPhone 14 with a notch display. The price of the iPhone SE 4 is rumored to be in the range of $499 to $549 for the base model with 128GB of storage.

This positions it as an affordable entry point into the Apple ecosystem. Mass production of the iPhone SE 4 is expected to start in December 2024, with an estimated production of around 8.6 million units extending through the first quarter of 2025. The official unveiling is anticipated in March 2025, and more details will be available then.