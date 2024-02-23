Japanese Equity Market Reaches Record High

Japan’s equity market has hit a record high, surpassing its 1989 highest mark. The Nikkei index increased by 2.2% to close at 39,098.68 points. This surge is largely attributed to the impressive progress of Japanese semiconductor shares.

Increased investor confidence accompanies this milestone, boosted by promising developments in technology and automobile sectors. With Japan being the third-largest economy globally, this leap in the equity market signifies a robust recovery amidst global uncertainties.

The rise in the Nikkei index represents a surge in the profitability of its listed companies, hence, the term “Nikkei Rally”. Analysts anticipate continuous growth in the next few months, reaffirming Japan’s financial strength worldwide.

In the past year, factors such as robust company profits, a depreciating yen benefiting exporters, and the influx of international investors looking for alternatives to China’s markets, have propelled the Nikkei to rise consistently. Despite this optimism, experts suggest caution as global geopolitical tensions and inflation rates might destabilize the market.

Strategists from Morgan Stanley consider this as a symbol of a lasting bull market in Japan, driven primarily by corporate profits. Supported by improving global economy and rising domestic consumer spending, Japan’s export sector is due to experience a revival, contributing significantly to overall corporate profits.

Daniel Hurley from T. Rowe Price highlighted strong profit growth, a falling yen, and corporate governance reforms as the main drivers of this rally. Japanese tech firms – especially those in the AI space – are particularly appealing to investors due to the high return potential.

Japanese semiconductor companies also experienced a boost in share prices following stellar profit growth news. The impressive performance of these companies underscores the robust state of the semiconductor industry.

Hurley stressed that maintaining this rally requires ongoing corporate governance reforms expected to boost shareholder returns. The Japanese government has been advocating these reforms since 2013 to promote increased corporate responsibility and sustainable growth.

Japan’s equity market has greatly benefited from overseas investment, evidenced by the inflow of $5.1 billion into Japanese equity funds in 2024. These overseas investments, along with Japan’s robust corporate profits, growing technology sector, and continuing economic reforms, indicate a promising investment sector.

Furthermore, Japan’s focus on sustainable practices and green technology gives birth to a multitude of potential investment sectors. Its strong emphasis on R&D cultivates a culture of innovation, paving the way for new industries and opportunities, and indicating an upward trend for its economy.