Journalists migrate to Bluesky amid Twitter’s decline

Journalists are flocking to Bluesky as X, formerly known as Twitter, becomes increasingly “toxic” under Elon Musk’s ownership.

Ashton Pittman, an award-winning news editor and reporter, noticed a significant increase in Mississippi journalists joining Bluesky in the past five weeks. Pittman’s outlet, the Mississippi Free Press, now has more followers on Bluesky than it ever did on X.

“We have posts that are exactly the same on Twitter and on Bluesky, and with those identical posts, Bluesky is getting 20 times the engagement or more than Twitter,” Pittman said. Since Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, journalists have found the platform more challenging to use. Many suspect that X suppresses the reach of posts containing links to external websites.

Four journalists mentioned migrating to Bluesky after the election and rebuilding their audiences there.

Phil Lewis, a senior front page editor at HuffPost, noted that his average post performs better on Bluesky than on X, with a significant difference in retweets, likes, and comments. Platform and audience editors have observed higher traffic to their news websites from Bluesky compared to competitors like Threads.

Journalists embrace Bluesky’s supportive community

Bluesky’s chief operating officer, Rose Wang, emphasized the platform’s commitment to being a great home for journalists, publishers, and creators, without de-promoting links. Bluesky, initially built as part of an initiative funded by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, launched to the public as an invitation-only platform last year.

Its earliest users included Black, trans, and politically progressive individuals. Journalists covering issues affecting marginalized populations find Bluesky to be a more welcoming environment. Erin Reed, an independent journalist covering trans rights issues on Substack, said, “I think that Bluesky’s demographic is literally just anybody who can’t stand the sort of toxic environment that Twitter has become, and that spans a large range of people.”

Studies have found that after Musk took over Twitter, the platform became overrun with anti-trans speech, bigotry, and harassment.

Talia Lavin, a journalist and author who covers the far right, noted an increase in antisemitism and pro-Nazi accounts on X. Lavin and Pittman said Bluesky audiences are gravitating toward a more diverse set of topics and stories, both political and apolitical. Pittman receives story tips and ideas on the platform, while Reed reaches readers who are learning about the topics she covers for the first time.

“On Twitter you would see two likes on a positive story that on Bluesky is getting dozens of likes and shares,” Pittman said, suggesting that algorithms may have been responsible for the lack of engagement with positive stories on X. As Bluesky continues to attract journalists and users seeking a less toxic environment, it remains to be seen how X will respond to this emerging competitor and retain its user base amid growing alternatives.