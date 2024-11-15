Judge blocks Port of Oakland name

A federal judge has ordered the Port of Oakland to stop using “San Francisco” in the name of its airport amid an ongoing lawsuit. The ruling follows a lawsuit filed in April by the City of San Francisco, alleging trademark violation and seeking a preliminary injunction. The lawsuit argued that the airport’s new name, San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport, can confuse travelers intending to fly to San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and violates trademark standards.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Hixson supported these claims, highlighting that San Francisco has invested millions in developing its brand. The judge ordered Oakland to remove signs bearing the new name immediately. Port of Oakland spokesperson Robert Bernardo stated that officials are reviewing the ruling and considering their options, including a potential appeal.

The Board of Commissioners for the Port of Oakland had officially adopted the new name in May, despite objections from officials who argued it would create confusion and negatively impact SFO financially.

Trademark controversy over airport name

Oakland airport officials claimed that travelers unfamiliar with the area might fly into SFO even if their destinations are closer to Oakland International Airport (OAK).

They argued that changing the name to include “San Francisco Bay” would provide clarity. However, the airport’s code, OAK, would remain unchanged. Port Commission President Barbara Leslie defended the name change, asserting that it would highlight Oakland Airport’s proximity to significant attractions and institutions on the East Bay, benefiting the 4.1 million people in the region.

The lawsuit cited trademark infringement, alleging that the new airport name violated San Francisco’s established brand identity. The legal challenge emphasizes the investment made in its brand and the potential economic impact due to traveler confusion. The Port of Oakland is exploring possible responses to the ruling, which could include an appeal.

The legal dispute raises questions about regional branding and the economic stakes tied to airport identities.