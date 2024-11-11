Jury to resume deliberations in Delphi case

The jury in the Delphi double murder trial of Richard Allen concluded its third day of deliberations on Saturday without reaching a verdict. The 12-person jury, consisting of seven women and five men, will resume deliberations on Monday at the Carroll County Courthouse. Allen has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two felony murder charges in connection with the 2017 deaths of 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German and 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams.

If convicted on all charges, he could face up to 130 years in prison. The jury began deliberations on Thursday after receiving final instructions from Superior Court Judge Frances Gull. Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland delivered closing arguments, reviewing the evidence and testimonies presented during the trial.

“The evidence is firmly convincing that Richard Allen is Bridge Guy and he killed Abby and Libby,” McLeland told the jury. Defense attorney Brad Rozzi argued that broken timelines, false confessions, and a lack of DNA or weapons evidence should lead to acquittal. The defense contended that no physical evidence ties Allen to the murders and argued that his confessions were involuntary, stemming from months of solitary confinement.

The Delphi murder case dates back to February 13, 2017, when Abby and Libby went for a hike on the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Jury to continue Delphi deliberations

Their bodies were found the next day, both having died from cuts to the throat.

The case gained significant attention due to a photo and audio recording of a suspect taken from Libby’s phone. Allen was arrested in 2022 after a cartridge found between the girls’ bodies matched a pistol recovered from his home during a police search. He was charged with two counts of murder on October 26, 2022, and later additional charges were added.

During the trial, which began on October 18, the prosecution highlighted more than 60 confessions to the crime made by Allen while incarcerated. However, the defense portrayed Allen as a mentally ill man whose fragile state was exacerbated by extended solitary confinement. Physical evidence was minimal, with no DNA evidence from Allen found at the crime scene and no DNA from the victims found on items recovered from his home.

Prosecutors showcased a .40-caliber unspent round found by the girls’ bodies that matched Allen’s pistol. The jury will continue deliberations on Monday, with sessions scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, until a verdict is reached. The community awaits the outcome of this tragic and long-running case.