Kudrow and O’Brien Reflect on 1993 Encounter

Reminiscing about the past

In a recent interview, Lisa Kudrow and Conan O’Brien took a trip down memory lane to discuss a conversation they had back in 1993. At that time, Kudrow, who was dating O’Brien, seemingly insulted him by saying, “You’re trying to replace David Letterman. No one replaces David Letterman. You’re no one.” Surprisingly, Kudrow had meant this as a compliment, as O’Brien was about to take on his first talk show, “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” succeeding the legendary broadcaster David Letterman. Kudrow explained during the interview that she intended to imply that O’Brien was unique and could create his own legacy instead of trying to fill Letterman’s shoes. Today, they can both laugh at the memory and appreciate the supportive message that lay beneath the blunt delivery.

Stepping in as the talk show host

In 1993, O’Brien had some big shoes to fill, as he took over the role of talk show host from David Letterman, who had been hosting late-night shows since 1982. However, O’Brien was a gifted writer who had not yet made a name for himself on screen. Initially, NBC considered hiring writer and comedian Garry Shandling before O’Brien, but the network encountered backlash when “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” received negative reviews and low viewership in its early days. Despite the rocky start, O’Brien found his footing and eventually wooed audiences with his unique blend of humor and innovative comedy sketches. Over time, “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” became a staple of late-night television, proving that NBC’s gamble on an inexperienced host had paid off.

Growing in popularity

In 1994, college students began tuning in to “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” during their summer break, resulting in an increase in viewership. The show’s unique humor, engaging interviews, and innovative comedy sketches struck a chord with the younger demographic, which helped to make the show a staple in late-night television. Consequently, Conan’s status as a respected and influential television host was solidified.

Hosting audition and overcoming the odds

Looking back at his hosting audition, Conan felt like “linguine meeting marinara sauce for the first time” and admitted to being inexperienced. He “had to go through the spanking machine” of network television to gain his footing in the industry. Despite the initial struggle, Conan’s unique wit and charm eventually won over audiences and critics alike, solidifying his place as one of America’s most beloved late-night talk show hosts. Through continuous growth and adaptation, he transformed his inexperience into an innovative and successful career that continues to entertain millions every night.

Success against the odds

Despite facing potential cancellation several times, “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” found success and continued airing until 2009, amassing a loyal fan base thanks to its unique humor and recurring gags. The show served as a launching pad for numerous careers, not only for Conan but also for the comedians and writers who were part of the show.

Conan’s persistence and unique humor

Kudrow attributes the show’s successful 16-year run to Conan’s persistence and unique humor. His unwavering dedication to producing quality content and his innovative comedic style played a crucial role in the show’s overall success. Audiences worldwide were captivated by his refreshing and engaging approach to late-night television, solidifying Conan’s status as an entertainment icon.

Continuing his legacy

After hosting “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” Conan briefly took over “The Tonight Show” before hosting “Conan” on TBS, which ran for over 1,400 episodes before coming to an end in 2021. Over the years, Conan’s witty humor, clever commentary, and charismatic personality won the hearts of countless viewers. Although “Conan” has now come to a close, his immense impact on the late-night talk show scene will undoubtedly be remembered in television history.

First Reported on: huffingtonpost.co.uk

FAQ

