Lansing residents begin early voting Saturday

Voters across the Lansing area eagerly headed to the polls on Saturday to cast their ballots on the first day of early voting in Michigan. At polling sites in Lansing, DeWitt Township, and other locations, voters lined up before doors opened at 8 a.m., ready to participate in the electoral process. Zaria Williams, a 21-year-old first-time voter, left a Lansing early voting site with a smile on her face and a voting sticker in hand.

She expressed her excitement about being involved in her community and feeling like her vote makes a difference. Her mother, Tameka, accompanied her and praised her daughter’s research and ability to articulate her views. Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope was pleasantly surprised by the turnout, which exceeded expectations.

Voters at the south Lansing site, REO Elementary School, maintained a steady flow throughout the morning. Many opted for the specialty voting stickers sponsored by Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. In DeWitt Township, voters faced a 45-minute wait at the DeWitt Charter Township Hall.

Early voting turnout surprises Lansing

Isaac Bomgaars, a 19-year-old first-time voter, found the experience worthwhile and encouraged more people in his generation to participate. DeWitt Township Clerk Adam Cramton reported that by 1 p.m., they had already surpassed the number of early voters from the August primary.

Pat Walczak, a 71-year-old voter, was taken aback by the long line, especially on a football Saturday. Scott Wood, who voted with his son, preferred early voting to ensure his ballot was counted, citing concerns over absentee ballots. Early voting centers will remain open for at least nine days, eight hours a day, through Sunday, Nov.

3. Voters can find information on early voting centers and ballot drop box locations on the Secretary of State’s voter information website. Those who have not registered to vote can still do so at their local clerk’s office up to and on Election Day, Nov.

5.