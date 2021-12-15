Learn to Code Like a Pro: 6 Apps for Beginners

Have you always wanted to learn to code but found the process scary or boring? Good news! Learning to code doesn’t have to feel like a chore.

There are numerous ways to begin. Choose the one that best suits your needs.

You don’t have to spend all of your time in front of the computer. Thanks to several excellent coding apps for beginners it is fairly easy to start on your way to becoming a programmer. Imagine learning to code while riding the bus or train. Listed below are the best apps to help you get started as a coder.

#1. Learn to code with Mimo.

Mimo is a great app for learning to code that is both educational and entertaining. It creates a gamified experience for you. Mimo comes with streaks and trophies to encourage you to keep playing. In addition, it offers classes in a variety of programming languages, including Javascript, Python, C++, and Java. You can begin by learning Web Development. After that, work on improving your data science, digital literacy, and cybersecurity know-how.

$9.99/month. Available on iOS and Android.

#2. Try SoloLearn for your first coding experience.

Anyone who wants to learn to program or improve their programming skills can go to SoloLearn. It doesn’t matter if you’re a complete novice or have some prior experience. Everyone finds something useful in this software. Furthermore, SoloLearn is available for your phone or web browser. This means that if you start your lesson on the bus you can continue it at home on your computer. It creates a unique experience for you based on your progress, preferences, and market trends.

$6.99/month. Available on iOS and Android.

#3. Enki is a great beginner’s coding app.

This software is for you if you want to start your coding career and you enjoy cool modern user interfaces. Enki has the best designs of all the coding apps. Aside from that, it provides an awesome, fun learning experience. In addition, it keeps track of your daily progress and allows you to collaborate with others. On Enki, you can master dozens of programming languages. In addition, cover computer science topics, security, blockchain, and databases.

$7.99 /month. Available on iOS and Android.

#4. Programming Hub is great for learning 20+ languages.

On Programming Hub, there are a variety of free and paid courses. All help you get started with coding. The fact that this app was created in partnership with Google experts is amazing. As a result, expect high-quality information and novel solutions. Programming Hub also includes a web application. However, it is possible to use it from your computer or laptop. In addition, Programming Hub features the greatest collection of activities for practice and learning. It features over 5000 programs in 20+ programming languages.

$6.99/month. Available for iOS and Android.

#5. Program like a boss with Grasshopper.

Grasshopper is a free program for absolute beginners. To advance, you solve visual puzzles. These aid in building your coding skills. In addition, they help you solidify programming concepts. Furthermore, after completing each course, Grasshopper presents you with medals and certificates. However, it does not teach complex ideas. Instead, it focuses on variables, loops, and functions. Therefore, if you’re an intermediate programmer, you won’t get much out of it.

Available free on iOS and Android.

#6. Codecademy Go is the app to get you going.

Codecademy Go is the mobile version of the popular Codecademy website. It doesn’t have all of the functionality of a web app. However, it’s still a valuable source of information. Choose from a variety of courses and pathways. These include Python, SQL, C++, and many others. Additionally, Codecademy go gives you flashcards to help you learn faster. In addition, it keeps you motivated by keeping track of your progress and your streaks. Furthermore, you get advice from industry experts on how to put your new skills to use in your daily life.

Courses start at $9.99 and go up to $7.99. Available on iOS and Android.

#7. Learn the basics with Encode.

Encode is a simple mobile app that allows you to learn Python, Javascript, HTML, and CSS. Study even if you don’t have access to the internet with this app’s offline mode. Encode contains a number of tiny lessons and tasks. They help you learn the basic ideas of programming. In addition, many interactive coding exercises are also included. Similarly, these help you improve your practical skills.

Available for Android.

Wrapping It Up

If you’re a beginner, these apps can assist you at the start of your adventure.

If you have some knowledge, on the other hand, they are a terrific resource for honing your present talents. In addition, they might help you learn something new.

In conclusion, whatever coding app you choose, remember that your growth is only limited by your dedication. As always, the amount of time you spend learning your skills determines your success.