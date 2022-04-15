Learn-to-Read Apps: Education on the Go!

Learn-to-read apps are the latest educational aids that allow young people to experience reading activities with their families.

Learn-to-read apps are just the latest version of decades-old at-home reading instruction. Rather than workbooks and videotapes, today’s children — or anyone — can participate in exciting activities with their families by just tapping on a tablet or a phone.

There are dozens of apps available currently, but just a few stand out. Here are the six best learn-to-read apps.

ABCmouse: The Best Overall Reading App

ABCmouse has long been a favorite of families with young children learning to read. With the interactive software, you may practice thousands of skills.

While ABCmouse has an Adventure Academy for children aged 8 to 13, its learn-to-read program for children aged 2 to 8 is its crown jewel. The company’s “Step-by-Step Learning Path” has over 850 lessons across 10 levels. No need to filter through lessons to select the right one. Kids can play right through the lesson pathway.

After the 30-day free trial, the service costs approximately $10 per month. However, a full year’s subscription saves families over 50%. The software is extensive, including lessons that include the arts, math, and science. ABCmouse is an economical and strong solution for young children wishing to learn.

Starfall Read to Me: The Best Free Learn-to-Read App

The long-standing learn-to-read website is now an app. In addition, much of the content is free.

However, there is an annual subscription fee which is $35. This will allow access to all features. Starfall is a non-profit that has been teaching reading online since 2002.

Young children’s initial phonics lessons begin with basic examples and vowel sounds. Along with reading, kids can engage in exciting games that reinforce their learning without them feeling like they’re “learning.”

Each lesson teaches a distinct linguistic skill or sound. Plus, they can keep using Starfall after basic phonics. Therefore, with “It’s Fun to Read” and “Let’s Read,” kids can gradually improve their language skills. At the highest levels, they discover myths, nonfiction, tales, and other literary genres.

Homer: The Best Learn-to-Read App for Elementary School

With a slightly different approach, Homer is meant for babies through primary school kids. In other words, it is for ages 2 through 8.

Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, Homer lets students decide what they want to work on. The system begins with basic number and letter recognition for toddlers. After that, it progresses through early elementary reading passages. In addition, the app blends kids’ reading needs with their themes to create a personal learning plan.

Homer, like other kid-friendly reading apps, has a game-like UI. Users have two major options. Use the “practice” mode to go through favorite activities or subjects again or follow the app’s regular lesson plan. In addition, it costs around $10 per month after a free trial. It is $60 for a year.

Hooked on Phonics: The Best Learn-to-Read App for Home Schoolers

This system is perfect for homeschool students. Pre-internet, the corporation was focusing on physical learning tools including flashcards, books, and worksheets. It’s now a multimedia learning environment with more interactive opportunities than ever before.

When families subscribe, the learn-to-read app is free. Plus, they get reading materials and workbooks. Furthermore, each new subject is given clear instructions about the films, games, and even songs. After that, interactive puzzles and games help kids practice before reading the texts.

A built-in reward system encourages greater accomplishments. Additionally, the system is more expensive than comparable apps. It’s about $16 per month after a $1 trial month. However, keep in mind that it includes more than just the app.

Raven Reading: The Best For the Basics

Reading Raven is an interactive software meant to assist youngsters ages 3 to 7 develop a strong love of reading. With interactive games, youngsters learn to recognize letters in this phonics-based curriculum.

The games’ multimodal approach promotes listening skills, hand-eye coordination, and reading skills. Furthermore, it’s a holistic approach to laying a solid basis for reading comprehension.

Kids’ “adventures” can fit each grade level with the help of parents. Therefore, a three-year-old can play games that focus on letter sounds. After that, they can progress to word matching. A five-year-old, on the other hand, can put word groupings together.

It’s completely interactive. In addition, it can be a custom fit for each student’s needs. In addition, family members can acquire the second volume. It has more activities at the same levels, for around $3.

Skybrary: The Best Supplemental Apps

Skybrary links with Reading Is Fundamental, a large non-profit organization whose focus is on children’s reading. The idea is simple. It’s a fun, interactive digital library where kids can explore themes of their choice.

Experts chose a wide range of children’s books and video “adventures.” Skybrary is a terrific method to add books to your kids’ reading education.

The app’s main goal is to provide students with a steady stream of new reading content. More crucially, the app’s variety helps cultivate a genuine love for reading at a young age. Additionally, it allows greater flexibility for young readers to choose books about topics they truly have an interest in. Pricing is currently around $5/month or $40/year.