lego horizon adventures preview and details

Lego has unveiled a new Horizon Zero Dawn set that is both detailed and affordable.

Get ready to build your next adventure! Introducing the #LEGOHorizonAdventures Aloy & Varl vs. Shell-Walker and Sawtooth set – available to pre-order from today, and on shelves 1st March, 2025! Find out more on the PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/eDtcOLQXwv@LEGO_Group pic.twitter.com/TqOhcKUp0y — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) November 18, 2024

The set, which retails for just $45, includes 768 pieces and features two of the series’ main characters, Aloy and Varl, along with two recognizable prehistoric robots. The set’s design required intricate attention to detail to ensure everything could be recreated with actual Lego bricks.

Our #LEGOHorizonAdventures devs are picking their ultimate rivals!💥 Which machine would you love to take down in a showdown? We *need* to hear yours @LEGO_Group pic.twitter.com/iT0IkiZiTO — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) November 17, 2024

Franchise producer Tim Symons explained that the Shell-Walker has posable legs and arms, opening claws, a detachable cargo pod, and an energy shield. The fully articulated Sawtooth features opening jaws, a swiveling torso, and a posable neck, head, and legs. Fans hoping to get their hands on the new set for the holidays will have to wait a bit longer, as it won’t start shipping until March 1, 2025.

lego horizon sets unveiled

However, pre-orders are available now.

Introducing the LEGO Horizon Adventures Aloy & Varl vs. Shell-Walker and Sawtooth set. Available to wishlist today, and on shelves 1st March 2025. Full details: https://t.co/o6EUPX3miH pic.twitter.com/flogcBaNWk — PlayStation AU (@PlayStationAU) November 19, 2024

There is speculation that Sony and Lego may release additional sets in the near future, potentially featuring other iconic robots like the massive Stormbird or even architectural pieces like the Carja city of Meridian.

In addition to the Lego set, Horizon Zero Dawn was recently remastered for the PlayStation 5, and its sequel, Forbidden West, was released on PC earlier this year. Sony is heavily invested in expanding the Horizon franchise, with a potential multiplayer spin-off in the works. Fans can also look forward to Lego Horizon Adventures, which will be available on PlayStation 5 and Switch this fall.

If the new set sells well, a Lego sequel might not be far behind.