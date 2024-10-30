Liberty Falls Zombies Easter Egg Guide

The small West Virginian town of Liberty Falls has been hit by a mysterious outbreak. You must contain the threat and find a lost scientist who may have the key to salvation.

Enter for a chance to win a MVMT – The Marshall Field II Solar️⌚️: ✅ Create a post on X and include #BlackOps6 & #MVMTsweepstakes Rules: https://t.co/FesAAFzi1G pic.twitter.com/7PeHDXglLJ — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 28, 2024

This guide will walk you through every step of the main Liberty Falls Zombies Easter Egg and provide details on crucial elements needed to solve the quest.

To start your journey to the Pack-a-Punch machine, unlock the barrier beneath the Motor Lodge for 1,500 Essence. Go inside Fuller’s Liberty Lanes and unlock the door leading outside for 1,750 Essence. Climb the large stairs to the Hilltop Stairs and unlock the barrier for 2,000 Essence.

Mr. States and Shapes has stepped out to play #BlackOps6 but The Replacer has today's reporting covered 📈 pic.twitter.com/7oaVZHl7dk — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 28, 2024

Head to the Church door covered by a Dimensional Membrane and unlock it for 2,250 Essence. Enter the dimensional portal to arrive in the Dark Aether. The Pack-a-Punch machine is along the back wall of the Church.

Reminder: the BlackCell Bundle (Battle Pass and BlackCell’s COD Points) included in the #BlackOps6 Vault Edition will be available in game when Season 01 begins.https://t.co/pp3fM9qzcr — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) October 26, 2024

You need 5,000 Essence for your first Pack-a-Punch. Further upgrades cost 15,000 Essence for Level 2 and 30,000 Essence for Level 3. After your first Pack-a-Punch, build the Thrustodyne M23 Wonder Weapon.

🛠️ #BlackOps6 #Zombies An issue that resulted in lower than expected Zombies XP gains from 3 pm/PT October 27th to 7 am/PT October 28th has been resolved. — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) October 28, 2024

Find the Water Pressure Gauge, Handbrake, and Electrical Wires around the map. To get the Water Pressure Gauge, obtain the Water Valve from the tap outside Lily’s Flowerpot.

Liberty Falls outbreak containment steps

Go to Fuller’s Liberty Lanes, find the cream box near the Snack Bar, melee it, place the Water Valve, and turn it to fill the gauge. For the Handbrake, kill the Groundskeeper Zombie beside the Groundskeeper’s Yard to get the Toolshed Key. Use the key to enter the Toolshed and pick up the Handbrake inside.

To get the Electrical Wires, progress to at least round 11 or have 1,250 Salvage. Buy a Mangler Cannon from a Crafting Table or defeat a Mangler to collect its cannon. Use the cannon to open the Radio House Electronics Super Store door and find the wires inside.

Assemble the Thrustodyne M23 at the workbench in the bedroom beneath the “Motel” sign on the second floor of the Motor Lodge. Return to the Church, enter the Dark Aether, and interact with the SDG Generator along the wall to start a cutscene. In the Dark Aether, look above the entrance portal for a floating hat.

Use the Jet Gun to pull it to you. Leave and head to Washington Ave. Find a Dark Aether Field Generator next to a red brick building and follow the path to locate more components.

Follow these steps carefully to complete the Liberty Falls Zombies Easter Egg in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Good luck containing the outbreak and uncovering the secrets of Liberty Falls.