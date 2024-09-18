Loomer under fire for Trump association

1. Y'all are giving Loomer wayyy too much credit 2. I highly doubt some swing voter is gonna think, "Yep, Loomer is the deal-breaker!" — "Trump allies worry his ties to far-right activist @LauraLoomer could cost him Ga. and NC" via @NBCNews https://t.co/seUOfnhJJV #2024 — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) September 16, 2024

Laura Loomer, a far-right activist known for spreading conspiracy theories, has come under scrutiny for her rhetoric and extremist views after she was seen accompanying former President Donald Trump on a flight to a presidential debate. Loomer has received widespread condemnation, including from the former president’s running mate and Congresswoman, for saying that the White House “will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center” if Kamala Harris, who is of Indian heritage, wins the presidential election. Speaking on her podcast, Loomer thanked those who have “stood by me through all these vicious attacks” in recent days, adding she also wants to “thank the haters in the media for reminding people of why you’re so awful.”

“You can’t control me.

Trump refuses to criticize Laura Loomer amid concerns from Republican allies about her influence https://t.co/ZvI351s4hg — Peter Rabl (@RablPeter) September 15, 2024

That’s why you hate me,” Loomer said in a clip she posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday. “I’m not a violent person. I made a joke.

“The newfound concern by ‘respectable’ conservatives and Republicans…is not because they’re worried that Loomer will turn Trump into a raving lunatic. They’re simply worried that Trump might lose.” https://t.co/Hv9A4YkG76 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 16, 2024

Some people liked it, some people didn’t. I don’t really care. So I’m not a racist.

I’m not a 9/11 conspiracy theorist. Say what you want about me.

Loomer’s controversial remarks spark backlash

It’s not going to stop me from exposing you. You can’t stop me, because you can’t break me. You can’t break my spirit.

I have nothing to lose anymore. You guys took everything from me when you canceled me years ago.”

In 2017, Loomer was also banned from rideshare apps Uber and Lyft for posting anti-Muslim remarks about the service’s drivers. Loomer was also spotted standing with Trump’s entourage at 9/11 memorial events in New York and Pennsylvania on September 11, despite previously suggesting the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center were an “inside job.” On September 13, Loomer posted on social media that there were still “a lot of unanswered questions” about the 9/11 terror attacks.

Trump has distanced himself from Loomer amid concerns about her influence on his campaign. “I disagree with the statements she made but, like the many millions of people who support me, she is tired of watching the Radical Left Marxists and Fascists violently attack and smear me,” Trump posted on Truth Social. Trump denied that Loomer has a role in his 2024 campaign but praised her as a “free spirit” with “strong opinions.”

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called her recent attacks on Kamala Harris “appalling and extremely racist.” Speaking to Meet the Press, vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance, whose wife is of Indian heritage, said he did not agree with Loomer’s remarks, calling them a distraction for the campaign.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently told reporters that Loomer’s comments were “repugnant” and that no leader should associate with someone who spreads “racist poison.”

Republican North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis wrote on Twitter: “Laura Loomer is a crazy conspiracy theorist who regularly utters disgusting garbage intended to divide. A Democratic National Committee plant couldn’t do a better job than she is doing to hurt President Trump’s chances of winning reelection. Enough.”