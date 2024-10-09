Luftgekühlt celebrates decade of Porsche passion

Luftgekühlt, a celebration of air-cooled Porsches, marked its 10th anniversary with its biggest event yet at the Universal Studios Hollywood backlot on October 5, 2024. The event, co-founded by former factory racer Patrick Long and creative director Howie Idelson, showcased 400 cars spanning five decades of racing and street cars, attracting visitors from 29 countries. Long’s vision for Luftgekühlt came after purchasing his first vintage 911, aiming to share the story of “Luftgekühlt” (air-cooled in German) with friends and family.

“This was by far the best spirit and energy I have felt from any show we have produced,” says Long. The unique backlot setting at Universal Studios added an extra layer of movie magic to the display. Standout cars included a 1986 Porsche 911 Targa Hybrid, a tribute to a 1970s custom design by B+B Auto Exklusive Service, and a 1985 Porsche 962C, the successor to Porsche’s 956 sports prototype.

Luftgekühlt marks decade of celebration

Other notable cars were a 1973 Porsche Carrera RSR “R7,” one of only eight original works examples built by Porsche, and a Porsche 930 Turbo reimagined by Singer Vehicle Design, featuring a carbon fiber body and a mesmerizing Viola Metallic color scheme. The iconic 1971 Porsche 917 K, known for securing Porsche’s first outright win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1970, was also on display.

The car, chassis No. 019, is notable for its Martini Racing livery and its presence in the film “Le Mans.”

Over the past decade, Luftgekühlt has expanded from Los Angeles to various locations worldwide. Creative Director Jeff Zwart and his team are poised to take the event wherever they desire, as the love for air-cooled Porsches shows no sign of waning.

Luftgekühlt continues to celebrate the storied heritage of air-cooled Porsches, bringing together enthusiasts and iconic cars from around the world in a unique and enchanting setting. As the event marks its 10th anniversary, it is clear that the passion for these classic vehicles remains as strong as ever.