  • News

Madison County towns vow to rebuild

Madison Rebuild

Madison County is reeling after Hurricane Helene caused widespread damage and flooding. Mayors of the hardest-hit towns, Marshall and Hot Springs, have vowed to rebuild in the wake of the destruction. In Marshall, Mayor Aaron Haynie reported fatalities from the storm.

“We’ll build back and make things better for our town,” he said.

The downtown area is covered in mud and debris, with one business owner reporting water rising seven feet high in her shop. Hot Springs also suffered severe impacts.

Fire Chief David Wagner described conducting two rescues and seeing water push through walls, take out buildings, and move them entirely. “There are holes in the floors of buildings. City hall, the floor is buckled; all the buildings up and down this street are just destroyed,” Mayor Abigail Norton said.

Madison County recovery efforts underway

Residents shared their heartbreak at the devastation. “When I saw this, I broke out in tears, man.

It’s my home, and now it’s gone,” Hot Springs resident Thomas Manning said. Marshall resident Briar Allman urged the community to keep them in their thoughts: “It just takes my breath away. It’s been here for so long.

Keep us in your thoughts, don’t forget little Marshall. We’ll build back.”

Despite the destruction, Mayor Haynie noted the resilience and compassion of the community. “As many bad things as I’ve seen, I’ve seen a lot of good things in recent days with strangers hugging strangers,” he remarked.

Resources and donation drop-offs for those in need can be brought to Madison High School. As the cleanup begins, the mayors and residents of Madison County are determined to recover and rebuild their towns, even as they grapple with the immense damage left by Hurricane Helene.

Georgia Bartlett

Georgia Bartlett is a seasoned news writer with a passion for storytelling and a keen eye for details. With a career spanning over a decade, she has lived in New York City where she honed her skills in delivering accurate and captivating news content. Georgia's dedication to journalism shines through her meticulous research and compelling writing style, ensuring that readers stay informed and engaged.
Learn more

Recent content