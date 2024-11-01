Magic: the Gathering Foundations preview unveiled

Wizards of the Coast has unveiled two new cards from its upcoming “Foundations” set, with exclusive preview images provided by Hasbro. Releasing on November 15, Magic: The Gathering Foundations is a set primarily intended to make the long-running tabletop card game accessible to new audiences. It incorporates versatile elements, drawing from partnerships with entities such as Marvel and “Lord of the Rings.”

Per Wizards’ description for the new “Foundations” offering: “Your favorite legends and Planeswalkers are here with quintessential Magic from across the Multiverse.

This set was made for past, present, and future Magic players.”

Fresh off her adventure on Duskmourn, Zimone returns in this set with her card, Zimone, Paradox Sculptor. Breaking away from her usual landfall theming, Zimone is now focused on counters and doubling them. Zimone, Paradox Sculptor distributes two +1/+1 counters every combat and doubles the counters on two targets when her ability is activated.

This functionality makes her an excellent upgrade from Vorel for commander decks or a strong addition to existing +1/+1 counter-focused decks.

Foundations set preview highlights

The second preview card is Blasphemous Edict, a nod to classic red board wipes.

Like “Blasphemous Act,” Blasphemous Edict can reduce its cost to a one-mana board wipe if there are enough creatures on the battlefield. It also makes players sacrifice creatures, staying true to the “edict” mechanic established in previous sets. The number 13 in its mechanics is a timely homage to the damage dealt by Blasphemous Act.

While it requires a crowded board for cost reduction, it remains an effective tool in commander games and circumvents protections like Indestructible. Both cards show potential to drive interest in the new set, adding powerful and thematic options for players of all levels. Magic: the Gathering Foundations will be available starting November 15, aiming to attract both new players and long-time fans of the game.