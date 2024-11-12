Mar-a-Lago buzzes with political activity

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, is buzzing with activity as the president-elect’s transition unfolds. Political figures, foreign leaders, contractors, and job seekers are flocking to the area, hoping to secure face time with Trump and his advisers. Some club members have even been offered money by outsiders eager to meet the president-elect.

One source shared, “I don’t even know what member I went in with.” While some guests are there to absorb the unique atmosphere, others aim to land positions in the upcoming administration. Security at the property has its challenges. One guest reported a fellow visitor for having an “unhinged” social media presence and allegedly leaking private conversations.

Despite the often-chaotic scene, Trump’s advisers claim the transition is running more smoothly this time around. Formal meetings are regularly held at the resort to discuss policy and personnel plans. After dark, the atmosphere shifts dramatically.

Members and guests line the hallways to greet Trump and former first lady Melania Trump as they head to their usual patio table for dinner. Trump engages warmly with guests, shaking hands and thanking them for their presence.

Mar-a-Lago’s bustling political scene

Despite precautions, Trump’s table is often approached by members and guests during dinner. “People will pitch ideas as he walks by,” noted one witness. Some interactions are more private, with guests seeking administration roles having pull-aside talks with Trump.

Prominent figures have been spotted at Mar-a-Lago, including tech billionaire Elon Musk and former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The resort presents complex challenges for national security and intelligence professionals.

The combination of its clubby atmosphere, extensive guest list, and Trump’s outgoing nature makes it difficult to maintain confidentiality of sensitive information. Nonetheless, the mixing of politics and Trump’s properties continues to be financially beneficial. Events like Mar-a-Lago fundraisers, stays at Trump’s hotels, and flights on his private jet have helped Trump rake in millions of dollars.

Republican candidates and political groups are on track to spend more on Trump’s businesses this year than any year since 2016. Mar-a-Lago remains a vibrant and unpredictable hub, emblematic of the Trump era’s blend of politics, business, and spectacle.