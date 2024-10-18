Mario Party Jamboree patch preview unveiled

Super Mario Party Jamboree is my new favorite in the series. Stellar boards, great minigames, and smart twists that allow more strategy than ever. My favorite Nintendo game of 2024 and one of the best multiplayer games on Switch. My 9/10 review, on @IGN: https://t.co/DAVLTuGn0O pic.twitter.com/u4wfw1SRjw — Logan Plant (@LoganJPlant) October 15, 2024

Nintendo has released the first update for Super Mario Party Jamboree, version 1.1.0. This patch comes just a day before the game’s official launch and fixes several bugs to enhance the gaming experience. The update addresses an issue in Mario Party where the count of Unlucky Space stops would reset when resuming from a suspended save. It also fixes a bug in Sky-High Cannons that prevented players from collecting items appearing on top of the cannons.

https://t.co/EgUwDtgROl Excellent Mario Party review from @SamCawleyGaming and extra shoutout for the god-tier headline — Ewan Moore (@EMoore_) October 15, 2024

In Toad’s Item Factory, the patch resolves a crash that occurred when removing the Nintendo Switch console from the dock while on the reward screen after clearing Area 10. It also fixes an issue where players were denied Party Points when clearing Area 10 again. Many fans have expressed their excitement for the game and appreciation for the timely bug fixes.

Some players highlighted the importance of the Toad’s Item Factory fixes, particularly the crash issue.

I've had a blast with Super Mario Party Jamboree.

Bursting with content and some particularly fun new minigames and modes.

The new Rainbow Galleria board and Bowser Kaboom Squad mode are my personal standouts. Full review on @MobileSyrup: https://t.co/qX8tRu6TBB — Brad Shankar (@bradshankar) October 15, 2024

Others shared enthusiasm about the game’s improved online support, making it more accessible for solo play and distant multiplayer sessions. Super Mario Party Jamboree’s first patch sets the stage for a more stable and enjoyable gaming experience from the first day of release.

Bloody love Super Mario Party Jamboree. The new Jamboree Buddy system and the avalanche of (mostly) great mini-games make this the best way to play on Nintendo Switch. My review: https://t.co/lSsx9PZvbn — Aaron Potter (@ItsMeAaronP) October 15, 2024

First patch fixes crucial bugs

With the game officially launching tomorrow, fans are eager to join the party and roll the dice. The game has received high praise in early reviews, with some calling it “the best Mario Party to date.” Jamboree builds upon the classic formula with new boards, minigames, and rulesets that cater to both casual and competitive players.

The game features seven unique boards, each with their own mechanics and strategies. The minigame lineup is also impressive, with a mix of fresh and returning favorites that celebrate Mario’s history in delightful ways. Jamboree introduces Pro Rules, which aim to replace luck-based events with tactics that make the game feel like a highly-competitive tabletop experience.

Players can also adjust various settings in standard Party Rules to suit different skill levels and preferences. Online play is available and has been reported to run smoothly in pre-launch sessions. The game also boasts a large roster of 22 playable characters, adding variety to the experience.

While some side modes may not be as engaging as the main multiplayer experience, Super Mario Party Jamboree is still being hailed as a triumphant return for the series and one of the best multiplayer games on the Nintendo Switch.