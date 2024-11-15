Marques Brownlee apologizes for reckless driving video

Marques Brownlee, a popular tech influencer known as MKBHD, is under fire after posting a sponsored video that showed him driving a sports car at 95 mph in a 35-mph zone. The video, titled “How My Video Gear is Changing,” was uploaded to his YouTube channel on November 11. In the video, Brownlee can be seen passing a sign warning drivers to slow down for children while driving at nearly three times the speed limit.

Viewers quickly noticed the reckless driving and criticized Brownlee in the comments. “This can’t even be considered a sponsored video anymore. It’s literally just a 10-minute advertisement,” one viewer wrote.

The comment has received over 12,000 likes. Brownlee responded to the backlash by removing the clip from the video and issuing an apology on X (formerly Twitter). “Last video I did something pretty stupid.

You might’ve already seen it, but maybe not so I’ll address it here. There was a clip with the action cam of me test driving a car and going way too fast. Absolutely inexcusable and dangerous.

Marques addresses dangerous driving criticism

I’ve since cut it out of the video,” he wrote. However, many fans were not satisfied with Brownlee’s response.

Some accused him of trying to “sweep the incident under the rug,” while others pointed out that “editing out the crime does not make it disappear.” These comments received thousands of likes from other viewers. This is not the first time Brownlee has faced criticism in recent months. In September, he launched a wallpaper app with a $12 per month or $50 per year premium subscription.

Users complained that the app had too many ads and required excessive permissions. Brownlee made some changes, such as reducing the number of ads and allowing users to download standard-definition images without seeing ads, but the premium price remained the same. Despite these controversies, Brownlee remains a highly successful tech influencer.

His estimated YouTube ad income is around $8.35 million, and his total net worth is believed to be between $16 million and $40 million. However, the recent incidents have undoubtedly damaged his reputation among some fans who appreciated his “down-to-earth” and “real” image. DJI, the company that sponsored the controversial video, released a statement saying, “DJI is aware of the situation and acknowledges everyone’s concerns.

We apologize and have been in discussions with Marques Brownlee and his team to address the behavior displayed in his recent video. As a company, DJI does not condone driving at dangerously high speeds, especially in a school zone, and any actions that could lead to harm.”

Brownlee has not provided further comment on the incident.