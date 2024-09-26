Marques Brownlee responds to Panels backlash

Marques Brownlee, the popular tech YouTuber known as MKBHD, recently launched a new wallpaper app called Panels. The app offers users access to high-quality digital wallpapers curated by Brownlee himself. However, the app’s launch has been met with mixed reactions from users.

To access the premium features and avoid ads, users must subscribe to Panels for $50 per year or $12 per month. Without a subscription, users can still download wallpapers, but they will have to watch ads and will only be able to access lower resolution images. The high cost of the subscription has led some users to label the app as a cash grab.

They argue that the pricing contradicts Brownlee’s usual stance on overpriced tech products. On the other hand, the app does provide a new income stream for digital artists. Brownlee stated that artists will receive 50% of the sales from their wallpapers.

Marques addresses app criticism

This move aims to monetize digital art in a market where consumers are not typically used to paying for wallpaper images. Privacy concerns have also been raised, as the app reportedly tracks users’ locations, usage data, and personal identifiers.

Brownlee has addressed these issues and promised to limit the extent of data tracking and reduce ad frequency in the free version of the app. Despite the mixed reviews, Panels quickly climbed the charts in the iOS App Store. According to Appfigures, it ranked No.1 in the Photo & Video category in several countries, including the U.S., Canada, and the UK.

Brownlee acknowledged the feedback from users, stating that the experience of building Panels was similar to publishing a YouTube video, where immediate mass feedback is invaluable. He plans to work on resolving the pricing and privacy concerns to improve the app’s user experience. The success of Panels will largely depend on how well Brownlee and his team address the issues raised by users.

With his massive reach and influence in the tech community, Brownlee has the potential to make Panels a popular choice for those seeking stylish wallpapers for their devices.