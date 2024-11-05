Max Caulfield returns in Double Exposure

Max Caulfield returns as the protagonist in Life Is Strange: Double Exposure, a new game set 10 years after the events of the original Life Is Strange. Max now works as a photographer-in-residence at Caledon University in Lakeport, Vermont. She has not used her time-rewind powers in a decade, as they caused her problems and heartbreak in the past.

When Max’s new best friend, Safiya Llewellyn-Fayyad, is murdered, Max discovers her ability has evolved. She can now tear open the astral plane and jump between two alternating timelines. This allows her to explore different scenarios, puzzles, and dialogue options across parallel realities.

Max’s evolved powers and new challenges

The game’s visuals blend the color palette of Haven Springs with the cinematography of Before the Storm, creating a midwinter landscape reminiscent of Donnie Darko and The Girl Who Leapt Through Time. The soundtrack features artists like NewDad, Chloe Moriondo, and Tessa Rose Jackson, exploring varying degrees of “indie sleaze” throughout the timelines.

Hannah Telle reprises her role as Max, joined by a talented supporting cast including Olivia AbiAssi as Safi, Blu Allen as Moses, and Samantha Bowling as Amanda. The voice acting and screenplay shine, with honest discussions about loneliness, emotional stakes, and the cost of relationships. Double Exposure allows players to make choices that alter environments and relationships.

Max’s new powers provide a way for her to process grief and accept responsibility for her decisions. The game’s pacing and reluctance to fully embrace its Lynchian potential are minor drawbacks in an otherwise compelling adventure that examines Max’s growth and self-acceptance.