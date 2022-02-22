5 Tips to Maximize Compensation from a Personal Injury Lawsuit

Are you pursuing a personal injury lawsuit after being injured in an accident? Whether you were hurt in a car crash, attacked by a dog, or you tripped and fell on someone else’s property, you’re going to need to maximize compensation as you recover.

Getting a large judgment is easier said than done. Here’s what you can do to win your case and maximize the amount of money you recover.

1. Get legal representation.

Having a personal injury lawyer is essential for winning your lawsuit and being able to maximize your compensation.

Even when you have a strong case, you’ll be at a disadvantage representing yourself, especially when your opposition has an attorney.

Aside from avoiding procedural errors, the main reason you need a lawyer is that they know the law inside and out. They also have mastered the art of negotiations. Winning a case won’t matter if you don’t win enough compensation to cover your medical bills, lost wages, and other losses.

While you could probably negotiate compensation to cover your medical bills and lost wages, you’ll struggle to maximize compensation for losses that don’t have a quantifiable dollar amount. For example, emotional pain and suffering, loss of companionship, etc. Winning compensation for these losses requires knowledge of the law and case history.

So, you can certainly win a lawsuit without a lawyer, but winning doesn’t guarantee proper compensation. A personal injury lawyer will negotiate on your behalf to win all of the compensation you truly deserve.

2. Document everything…in detail.

Great documentation will be the foundation of winning your personal injury lawsuit.

Don’t let any details slip through the cracks, even if those details involve situations that happened before your accident. Let’s consider a quick example.

You sustained an injury while at work. Your boss brushed off your concerns about safety a month before your accident. Document that experience because it will show that your boss was aware of unsafe conditions and may not have taken appropriate action.

Every detail has the potential to become relevant in your case. Do your best to write everything down, including names, dates, and times to the best of your ability.

3. Don’t skip medical appointments.

Hopefully, you received immediate medical attention. Your doctor checked you out following your accident. If not, seek treatment right away.

If you don’t, the other party’s attorney will pounce. They will question whether your injuries were sustained in the accident or afterward.

After your initial visit, it’s important to attend all of your prescribed medical appointments, including physical therapy when applicable.

Skipping appointments will make you appear as though you’re not really that injured. If you skip medical appointments and refuse treatment, you may end up either losing your case or not recovering much compensation.

How to Manage Unwanted Treatment

It’s understandable if you have misgivings about any prescribed treatment. You shouldn’t have to compromise your preferences just to win a lawsuit.

For instance, if you’re told you need a risky surgery, but you’ve researched that surgery and you don’t like the outcome, you don’t have to get the surgery to win your case. Although, you will need to make a good argument regarding why you’re rejecting the surgery.

You might also be opposed to taking certain prescription medications, like strong pain killers. Explaining why you don’t want to pursue a recommended treatment can make your case a bit more complicated. However, if you’ve done enough research, your lawyer can help you explain your reasoning.

At the very least, even if you’ve already made up your mind, go to the appointments and consultations to discuss your concerns. Going to the consultation(s) will look better than saying you made your decision without consulting a doctor.

4. Request a copy of your medical records.

As soon as you complete your treatment, request a copy of your medical records. You’ll need to provide your attorney with a copy as soon as possible.

Sometimes, the process can take a few days, so don’t wait until the last minute.

5. Keep an injury journal.

In addition to documenting your injury, keep a journal where you write down how your injury is affecting your life.

Include details about changes to how your physical life. Include information about your emotional life and your connections with friends and family.

If you’re going to pursue compensation for pain and suffering, having a journal will help you establish the emotional impact of your accident.

Listen to your attorney.

Above all, listen to your attorney. They know how to win and will fight hard for you in the courtroom.

Your attorney will be guiding you based on their knowledge of the law and experience in the courtroom. It’s okay to ask questions, of course, but heed their advice.